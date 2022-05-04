ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace, FL

Georgia man critically injured after driving into retention pond in Pace

By Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

A Georgia man was critically injured and a Pace woman suffered minor injuries in a collision on U.S. 90 early Wednesday morning.

The man, a 28-year-old from Norcross, Georgia, was driving northeast on U.S. 90 crossing the intersection of Chumuckla Highway, a Florida Highway Patrol news release said. Another driver, a 19-year-old Pace woman, was traveling directly in the same direction directly in front of him.

Witnesses to the crash said the man was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with the back of the woman's moving vehicle.

More from the FHP: 39-year-old Molino man killed in single-vehicle crash on Jackson Street

Also in Pace: SRSO: Nude Pace man allegedly attacked multiple people with a hammer

According to the FHP release, the man "failed to avoid a rear-end collision," and after the contact, the woman's car was reportedly propelled about 460 east before the driver brought the vehicle to a controlled stop. She suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The man's car veered southeast off the roadway, went over a curb, and came to rest partially submerged in a retention pond. The driver sustained critical injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Georgia man critically injured after driving into retention pond in Pace

Comments / 0

