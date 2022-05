The 2022 Ford F-150 XL represents the best value in that legendary model’s lineup and is one of the very few new full-size pickups that can be purchased for right around $30k. For this reason, many seeking to build a cheap performance-based pickup opt for the bare-bones, regular cab XL, which can be optioned with the naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplant. However, the 2022 Ford F-150 XL comes equipped with a single exhaust setup, and as a whole, the trim level is centered around value, not performance or sportiness. However, there is one notable exception – the new-for-2022 STX Black Appearance Package.

