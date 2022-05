There will be a constant diet of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for almost a fortnight at the start of next month, according to the fixture list released by organisers. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has sent dates for the first two rounds of the group phase to member associations, and qualifiers for the 2023 finals in the Ivory Coast will be played daily from 1-9 June, with further fixtures on 13 June.

