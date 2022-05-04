ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

These students from Salina Central and Salina South are signing National Letters of Intent

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
 3 days ago

With the 2021-22 school year winding down, 20 seniors from Salina Central and Salina South have decided on where they want to continue their careers in college.

Both schools are honoring their signees Wednesday afternoon with ceremonies.

Nineteen of the 20 will be continuing their athletic careers, while one will compete in academic activities.

More: Salina South athletic director Ken Stonebraker to retire at end of the school year

Sergio De La Torre, Salina Central boys soccer, Bethany College

MacKenzie Nutter, Salina Central girls soccer, Bethany College

Lexie Fischer, Salina Central girls soccer, Bethany College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAHIv_0fStOFcs00

Grant Sheppard, Salina Central boys soccer, Kansas Wesleyan University

Chris Morton, Salina Central boys soccer, Kansas Wesleyan University

Sabian Mills, Salina Central football, Kansas Wesleyan University

Collin Phelps, Salina Central boys tennis, Kansas Wesleyan University

Connor Phelps, Salina Central boys tennis, Piedmont University

Nick Clayson, Salina Central baseball, Central Christan College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAUdk_0fStOFcs00

Phoebe Norris, Salina South volleyball, Bethany College

Jaydyn McLaughlin, Salina South girls soccer, McPherson College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4qXP_0fStOFcs00

Devin Myers, Salina South boys basketball, McPherson College

Lainey Howard, Salina South softball, Neosho Community College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGBYK_0fStOFcs00

Hannah Watkins, Salina Central cheerleading, Cloud County Community College

Oriana Botz, Salina Central cheerleading, Kansas Wesleyan University

Katelyn Botz, Salina Central cheerleading, Kansas Wesleyan University

More: Emilee Blythe's pitching inspires Sacred Heart softball's team and success on the field

Aleah Shaw, Salina South cheerleading, Cowley College

Delilah Jimenez, Salina South cheerleading, University of Saint Mary's

Aleah Klassen, Salina South cheerleading, Butler Community College

Seth Carter, Salina South debate and forensics, Missouri Valley College

More: Two school records highlight top high school performers in Saline County for week of May 2

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: These students from Salina Central and Salina South are signing National Letters of Intent

Related
KAKE TV

‘They are gonna be warriors from this’: Prairie Creek parents react to relocation announcement

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE)- Parents of Prairie Creek elementary students say they are worried, but are understanding of the district’s decision to relocate students next week. The elementary school suffered significant damage during an EF3 tornado that KAKE News first brought you coverage of Friday night. That tornado caused damage to dozens of structures, but the Andover Public School district said it rendered the Prairie Creek elementary building unusable for the rest of the school year.
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Topeka High boys’ basketball coach leaving Trojans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High boys’ basketball head coach and athletic director Ty Baumgardner is moving back to Georgia. He will be the boys’ basketball coach at Collins Hill High School, the school he coached at before coming to Topeka. “My wife still lives there,” Baumgardner said. “She’s got a really good job out there. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Rainfall varies across the area

Rainfall across the area overnight varied widely, from 0.97 of an inch south of Hillsboro to 0.08 of an inch north of Salina. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 0.25 of an inch was reported. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday (unless otherwise noted)...
SALINA, KS
