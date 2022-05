JOHNSON CITY — The stage is set for one of the best quality high school outdoor track and field meets in the sport’s long history in the area. The 42nd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics, which brings together the top nine entries per event from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, is set to kick off Friday at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium. The first event begins at 4 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO