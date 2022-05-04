ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Eames Office And Reebok Cast The Classic Leather For Second Collaborative Collection

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLasting for many decades already and still more to come, the work of the Eameses — Charles and Ray Eames — are some of the most important to come out of the 20th Century, spanning everything from architecture to furniture. And in the...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “Easter” (2022)

While the Easter holiday is behind us, Jordan Brand is still firm on delivering one of the most holiday-appropriate colorways we’ve seen in the year 2022. Enter, the Air Jordan 5: dressed in a soft pastel pink shade, muted blue, and an elegant touch of aqua green, this upcoming Retro release captures all that you’d want and need to align with the Spring holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Multi-Color, Woven Base Lands On The Nike Air Huarache

As summer inches closer, the Swoosh is unveiling more and more footwear options for those looking for improved breathability, eye-catching colorways and all-day comfort. The Nike Air Huarache’s latest ensemble fits the description well. Deviating from Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1991, the upcoming take on the running silhouette...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Eames
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris” Is Expected In June

It’s been an eventful year of Air Jordan 3 releases only a third of the way through 2022, and it’s only looking up from here. Following the releases of the Jordan 3 “Cardinal” and Jordan 3 “Muslin” is the upcoming Jordan 3 “Dark Iris”, currently expected to drop in June.
DESERT
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best “Neutral Grey” Impersonation

Over the last few years, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from relative joke to a widely-accepted silhouette among savvy sneaker consumers. Experimental arrangements have been part of the mid-top trim’s history, but colorways inspired by the original Air Jordan 1 have helped win over some former nay-sayers, in particular as the tallest offering continues to sky-rocket in after-market value. Recently, the Mid appeared in a “White” and “Neutral Grey” ensemble reminiscent of its taller counterpart’s debut style from 1985; the “Neutral Grey” offering last returned on February 10th, 2021 to much fanfare via the Hi ’85 iteration. Akin to its predecessor, the Jordan 1 Mid boasts a mostly pristine look across its upper, with light grey contrast landing at the profile swooshes, collar area and tongue label. Midsoles opt for an “aged” look, donning a slight yellow finish that further cements the shoes’ nod to the past.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Charles And Ray Eames#Product Marketing#Creativity#Furniture#Eames Office#The Club Cs#The Molded Plywood Chair
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Trainer 1 Is Painted In “Enamel Green”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 may not currently boast the same fandom as other sneakers that debuted in the late 1980s, but it’s historical significance can’t be understated. As part of its 35th anniversary, the cross-training proposition has emerged in a handful of original colorways. Pairs like the recently-surfaced “Enamel Green/Sail/Summit White”-colored offering, however, are updating Tinker Hatfield’s creation for the next 35 years. Base layers maintain their partly-perforated leather construction, while overlays around the forefoot, across the mid-foot and at the heel deviate in a hairy suede. Both aforementioned materials are dipped in varying shades of the titular “Enamel Green” hue, as is the “NIKE” text found at the vamp’s lockdown strap. Supporting components introduce heritage-inspired flair into the Air Trainer 1‘s mix, with sole units harkening back to yesteryear with their “aged” aesthetic.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air Max 90 Futura Is Covered In An Off-White Color Scheme

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura, a future-forward take on Tinker Hatfield’s 1990 design, has recently appeared in handfuls of compelling styles. For its latest ensemble, the modified silhouette has indulged in a predominantly off-white arrangement complete with spring-friendly brown and light blue tones. Reminiscent of the Nike Dunk...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Many TEDxPortland x Nike Sneakers That Have Led Up To The Event’s 10th Year

Following three postponements and over three years of intense planning, Year 10 of TEDxPortland is finally proceeding as scheduled. Set to go live on May 28th, 2022, the all-day event will host a number of exciting speakers and performances, each representative of this year’s theme: “AUDACIOUS.”. Nike, too,...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Maison Margiela And Reebok Add The Question Mid, Instapump Fury, and Zig 3D Storm To The “Memory Of” Collection

Thanks to Reebok, Maison Margiela‘s beloved motifs and methods have found new homes. The collaboration — though restrained in its colorways — has completely transformed beloved silhouettes like the Instapump Fury and Club C, dressing them with everything from Tabi toes to trompe l’oeil. And back in March, the labels debuted their “Memory Of” collection, which is soon to add the Question Mid, Zig 3D Storm, and Instapump Fury to its catalog.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Kasina x Nike Air Max 1

Upon the release of their Dunk Lows in 2020, South Korea’s Kasina — the premier sneaker retailer of the country — caught the eyes of sneakerheads the world over. And for 2022, they’re reprising their collaborative relationship with Nike, this time turning their attention to the equally beloved Air Max 1.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Multiple Swooshes Mark This Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low

Nike goes to great lengths to celebrate their Swoosh, giving it a grand stage with every new silhouette. And atop classics, too, the logo is well-represented, often — like how we’re seeing on this Air Force 1 — multiplied across the upper. Besides its branding, this iteration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Covers The Blazer Low With Ornate, Decorative Stitching

Save for its collaborations, the Nike Blazer Low rarely ever breaks away from the norm. And though as simple as past offerings color-wise, this upcoming pair attempts something new, covering the shoe almost entirely in decorative stitching. Its palette, however, is well in the realm of familiarity, incorporating light tans...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Have Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is dropping soon. Instagram user @jjoseph15 shared images of the Yeezy 500 “Granite,” a new colorway of the popular silhouette from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to sneaker leak social media account @yeezyinfluence, the style will reportedly hit shelves before month’s end. The Adidas Yeezy 500 made its debut in April 2018 in the “Blush” colorway and years later, new iterations of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 “Win Like ’96” Appears On The CMFT Low

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low first debuted in early 2021, it was entirely feasible that Jordan Brand would dip into the pot of actual Air Jordan 11 releases of the past. Given the shared DNA of both models as seen in the aerodynamic lines of the midsole and the mudguard that wraps around the toe, these familiar colorways from the XI catalog seem to work seamlessly on the contemporary model.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

This “Volt”-Colored Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Features A Steve Prefontaine Quote

Whether you’re an experienced runner or just getting started with the sport, you’ve likely heard mention of the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% for its industry-leading performance. Recently, the tried-and-proven running sneaker appeared in a race day-ready mix of “Volt,” “Bright Crimson,” blue and “Black” colors, along with...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy