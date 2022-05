The NBA may have accidentally leaked the winner of the MVP award in pretty awkward fashion Friday. The league’s postgame news story on Friday’s playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat may have outed Joel Embiid as the MVP winner. Users noticed that on the front page of the NBA’s playoff coverage that the blurb for the game cited Embiid as “Kia MVP,” though the award has not been given out yet. The text could be seen on both the league’s mobile app, as well as the front page of its playoff news site.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO