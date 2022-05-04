Companies promise to pay for employees to travel out of state for abortions

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Troy Schneider and his family have been farming in eastern Colorado for four generations. He expects at least two of his three sons will carry on the family business into a fifth generation. (credit: CBS) “We have irrigated corn, irrigated alfalfa and irrigated grass for our cattle,” Schneider said. “ then we have 2,600 acres of dry land that’s primarily wheat.” Yet his crops across nearly 4,000 acres in Yuma and Washington counties aren’t growing as fast as inflation. “A year ago, we paid $2.50 for farm diesel. Today, it’s $5.25,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. Along with the soaring costs...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO