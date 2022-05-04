ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

KOAA Survey: Teacher Appreciation Week

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
We're in the middle of Teachers Appreciation Week. News5 would like to know when a teacher had the most impact or influence on your life.

Results:
38% Elementary
33% High School
16% Middle School
13% College

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

