KOAA Survey: Teacher Appreciation Week

We're in the middle of Teachers Appreciation Week. News5 would like to know when a teacher had the most impact or influence on your life.

Results:

38% Elementary

33% High School

16% Middle School

13% College

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

