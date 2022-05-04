ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lizzo stop playing her flute in awe after seeing Kim Kardashian arrive at the Met Gala

By Anneta Konstantinides
 3 days ago
Lizzo had the best reaction to Kim Kardashian's arrival at the 2022 Met Gala.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images

  • A video captured the moment Lizzo saw Kim Kardashian arrive at the 2022 Met Gala.
  • Lizzo stopped playing her flute in awe and told reporters, "It's Kim Kardashian y'all."
  • Kardashian was in the $4.8 million dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to JFK.

Kim Kardashian definitely turned heads when she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's dress.

And even Lizzo couldn't hide her awe when she spotted the reality TV star on the red carpet.

A TikTok posted by iHeartRadio captured the moment Lizzo watched Kardashian make her arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.

Lizzo was playing a song on her flute when she caught Kardashian's entrance.

The "About Damn Time" singer dropped her instrument to point Kardashian out to reporters.

"It's Kim Kardashian y'all, fuck!" Lizzo exclaimed. "She look good as fuck too."

Kardashian was the last star to arrive at the Met Gala , stealing the spotlight as she walked out in the iconic gown that Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy nearly 60 years ago.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

She arrived on the arm of Pete Davidson and told reporters that she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress.

Kardashian first tried on a replica of the Bob Mackie dress — which sold at an auction for $4.8 million in 2016 and is now at Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida — and it fit perfectly, according to Vogue .

But when she tried on the real dress three weeks before the Met Gala, it didn't fit. So she completely cut carbs and sugar from her diet.

"It was like a role, I was determined to fit it," she told La La Anthony during Vogue's red-carpet livestream on Monday.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Kardashian — who was at the Met Gala with all five of her sisters for the first time ever — also revealed that she spent 14 hours getting her hair bleached blonde on Sunday to match Monroe's iconic locks.

Lizzo may have been wowed by Kardashian, but she also got plenty of attention for the ensemble she wore to fit the night's theme of "gilded glamour."

Lizzo attends the 2022 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Her outfit, designed by Thom Browne, was made of 13 different materials and took 22,000 hours of needlework to complete.

A representative for Browne told Insider that Lizzo's ensemble included a corset dress in black silk moiré with a dropped skirt, and an oversized chesterfield coat in black duchess satin. The coat was adorned with silk satin stitch embroidery.

During her interview with Variety , Lizzo also revealed that the "rare flute" she brought to the event cost $55,000. She performed a small showcase on the Met Gala's red, white, and blue carpet.

Read the original article on Insider

