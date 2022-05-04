ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Hot Time in the Old Town: Raising Hell at Helena's "Montana Club"

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 2 days ago
Hot Time in the Old Town: Raising Hell at Helena's "Montana Club"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8Rpb_0fStBRnJ00

Source: Montana Memory Project

The fire was set by a 14-year-old elevator boy, the son of one of the Club's employees. The boy was named Harry Anderson. He was what modern parlance calls a pyromaniac: or rather, he liked to see all of the firemen and their horses come to the hotel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8S57_0fStBRnJ00

Source: Montana Memory Project

Those who received the invitation must have felt a little thrill upon seeing it. Printed in a lurid red, it begins with "BEWARE!!!" before going on to depict a hellish scene: a skeleton walks, or rather dances, an infernal landscape complete with a serpent, a dragon, what would appear to be some kind of diabolic leopard, and even a floating skull. But if you look at the skeleton's face, you'll find it's smiling. Laughing, even.

The invitation also reads "There will be a Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight" and adds, "Warmer Than Last Year."

The invitation was for the second annual Smokers' Concert, 1898. The tradition of the annual party would continue for years, as would the lurid invitations - just look at this one, advertising the annual Men's Hi-Jinks with an image both shockingly risque and decidedly Western-themed, what with the inclusion of the anthropomorphic deer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNutd_0fStBRnJ00

Source: Baird Collection

The use of "smokers" may have been ironic, as the club had burned to the ground only a few years before, and the Smokers series only began after they erected a new building on the spot.

The original building was designed by the famous architect Cass Gilbert, who also designed the United States Supreme Court building. The impressive, five-story construction contained multiple dining rooms, private rooms, and offices and was called "the most sumptuous building ever erected in Montana."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpGHK_0fStBRnJ00
Source: Montana Memory Project

But Helena's Montana Club was not the first of it's kind. Rather, that was the Cheyenne Club in Wyoming. Nor was the Cheyenne Club the first gentleman's club, as that tradition went back hundreds of years in Europe. But where the clubs in Paris and London catered to the gentry, the Cheyenne Club served a different sort. No less wealthy, however, and in many cases moreso, were men who attended the Cheyenne Club were the movers and shakers of American late 19th-century, the principal figures if not always authors of one of the biggest economic booms in the history of the continent.

As writer and historian Christopher Knowlton wrote of the Cheyenne Club, the idea "comes as something of a shock to historians of the era to discover... [cattlemen] dressing for dinner in black tie, smoking Cuban cigars, and quaffing French champagne and grand cru vintages," but during the open range cattle boom of the post-Civil War years cattlemen were some of the richest people in the world, which, in turn, attracted more rich investors. The cowboys could have their beans, beef steaks, and watered-down whiskey in the saloon, but the cattlemen would enjoy haute cuisine and exotic liquor in their own exclusive and luxurious society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDHNt_0fStBRnJ00

While Cheyenne may have served as the capital of that wealth, regional imitators sprung up wherever wealth and cattle concentrated, including the Denver Club and the Montana Club. While not quite as opulent as the Cheyenne Club, the Montana Club was remarkably posh. It towered over the landscape at five stories tall, had luxurious stone arches, and served only the finest cuts of American beef, including pieces of steak only fairly recently made popular by the inventors of the steak as we know it today, Delmonico's in New York.  Upstairs, there were handsome stained -glass scenes of western progress and Montana history, like homesteaders, log cabins, Native-Americans, a stage-coach, and a gold miner.

Sadly, no boom can last, and the Cheyenne Club would fall into disuse after the "Big Die Up," the disastrous winter of 1886-1887 that would see the deaths of as many as 5.7 million head of cattle and drive a nail into the coffin of the open range cattle years. After the Big Die Up, many cattlemen divested in disgust from what had once been an almost sure-fire business.  And then the invention of barbed wire, and increasing numbers of homesteaders cutting up the open plains into smaller and smaller parcels of land would change the cattle industry in America.  While it would recover, and beef would remain a staple in our diet even today, the world of the cowboy driving cattle over thousand-mile trail drives would be replaced by a more orderly, centralized system of ranches that were easier to maintain with fewer hands.  Thousands of cowboys went without jobs in the years following that disastrous winter.

And then the disastrous Johnson County War finished off the ailing Cheyenne Club entirely, but that's a story too big to tell here.

Badly staggered, Cheyenne would never recoup its losses, and the Cheyenne Club building housed the Chamber of Commerce before being, finally, demolished.

The Montana Club persisted where its forebear fell - even after arson burned the club's edifice nearly to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOPIc_0fStBRnJ00

Source: Montana Club Facebook Page

The fire was set by a 14-year-old elevator boy, the son of one of the Club's employees. The boy was named Harry Anderson. He was what modern parlance calls a pyromaniac: or rather, he liked to see all of the firemen and their horses come to the hotel. He thought it was rather grand, and, industrious boy that he was, enjoyed starting small fires so that all the wonderful horses and firemen would come to the hotel and give them all a show.

Perhaps as a sign of their generosity, the Club members apparently allowed the boy's father to work at the new club as well although, presumably, the son had to look elsewhere for employment.

Undeterred, the rich cattlemen and town fathers made immediate plans to build another club. The club would host many of the notables of the time, including Teddy Roosevelt (himself a cattleman, though largely failed) and Mark Twain, who was once the guest of honor for an evening. But still no women - a rule that would only be reconsidered for the New Years' Eve celebration of 1915. After that, women could eat and drink with the boys.

Visitors to the Montana Club today might find one detail of its walkway curious - it is prominently decorated with what appear to be swastikas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1q7F_0fStBRnJ00
Source: Wikimedia Commons, User: Montanabw

But the swastika at the time of the second Montana Club's creation (well before World War 2 - or World War 1, for that matter) was a symbol of good luck and love well-known to Tibetan, Turkish, and Greek culture. It was formed of two greek crosses, with the ends "bent" like a windmill. It was also, coincidentally, a symbol used by various Native-American tribes, including the Hopi and Navajo. It was only until the mid-1930s when the National Socialist Party of Adolf Hitler chose the symbol to represent the Nazi party that the presence of swastikas at the Montana Club proved controversial. Rather than remove the swastikas, and by extension, efface one of the original features of the historic club, the present Montana Club has opted to put in a plaque explaining the presence of the symbols.

Today the Montana Club is no longer the exclusive playground of the Treasure State's wealthiest denizens. Now it is open to everyone, so even plebians like us can go and enjoy a stiff drink and a great piece of beef in a palatial setting deemed fit for millionaires. We may not be cattle barons or captains of industry, but at least we can eat like them.

Zoom in below to see some of the original patrons of the Montana Club in their swankiest attire:

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Some roads in Billings will be closed for the Montana Women’s Run Saturday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Some roads in Billings are being impacted by the Montana Women’s Run Saturday, May 7. Participants are being told to arrive downtown early to the race to find parking and to walk to the Start Line located at about N. 25th and 2nd Ave. N. Parking north of 3rd Ave. N. or south of 2nd Ave. N is recommended, and parking garages are free on the weekends.
BILLINGS, MT
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Restaurants
Helena, MT
Food & Drinks
State
Wyoming State
Helena, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Helena, MT
Restaurants
Local
Montana Government
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over

Have we learned nothing? I mean, how dumb can you be? The answer is always the same… very dumb. Continuously, time and time again, people visiting National Parks insist on putting themselves in harms way for no good reason. Why in God’s green Earth would a person ever approach a bison? A wild bison. I ginormous beast of the field that will thinking nothing of running you over like a Mack Truck. And now, with the parks beginning to reopen, […] The post Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
Mark Twain
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Old Town#Champagne#Food Drink#Montana Club Source#Montana Memory Project#Men S Hi Jinks#Baird Collection
Outdoor Life

The Real Story Behind the Infamous “Alberta Grizzly”

It wasn’t that long ago that email chains—not social media—were how many incredible hunting stories and photos went viral. These days, you’ll see a social media post with some photos and perhaps a caption or story that gets shared across the internet. Email chains were similar...
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana They say freezing to death can be quite pleasant once delirium starts to set in. That is, pleasant enough at least when stacked up against nastier alternatives. We’re talking the real doozies. And since Montanans need little impetus to brag about the peculiarities of our state, the editorial staff of Distinctly Montana have prepared a very short...
MONTANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
2K+
Followers
357
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy