City receives Excellence in Communications Awards

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – The City of Fayetteville earned recognition at the North Carolina City & County Communicators’ (NC3C) 2022 Excellence in Communications Awards Ceremony. Two first-place and two second-place awards signify the team’s exceptional work at the top of their field.

The City team won first place awards in the General Use on a Multi-Platform Marketing Campaign and General Use on a Single Social Media Platform categories. The City received second-place awards in the Branding/Logo and Single Social Media Post categories.

“The City of Fayetteville has an outstanding team of communicators who earn multiple NC3C awards each year,” City of Fayetteville Corporate Communications Director Jodi Phelps said. “These awards demonstrate their creativity and commitment to telling the story of our City ensuring residents are engaged and informed.”

The City of Fayetteville and Cumberland County received a first-place award for Multi-Platform Marketing Campaign for the 5 for Friday Campaign. The “Brave the Fire: Educating and Engaging with Personality” entry submitted collaboratively with the Fayetteville Fire Department received the General Use on a Single Social Media Platform first-place award. The City’s rebranding of the City Flag and City Seal received a second place Branding/Logo award. “The Wonder of Christmas in the Park” won a second place Single Social Media Post award.

“The communications team is an essential part of sharing information and news about City services and operations,” Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett said. “These dedicated professionals work hard daily, often behind the scenes without recognition, and I’m thrilled that year after year the work they do on behalf of Fayetteville’s residents is acknowledged as being the best in the field by their peers.”

The awards were announced on April 28, 2022, in conjunction with NC3C’s 2022 Annual Conference held in Greenville, NC. All award program entries were judged by professional communications peers from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators.

NC3C Excellence in Communications Awards recognize great local government communicators and foster achievement among members by showcasing top-level work. The awards are presented each spring at the annual conference.

The purpose of North Carolina City & County Communicators is to encourage professional development and networking among local governmental communications professionals. For more information about NC3C, visit nc3c.com.

