City Slash Collection

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 DAYS AGO