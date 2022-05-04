ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Pines, CO

City Slash Collection

castlepinesco.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Slash" is debris, from nature, such as tree limbs, prunings, and pine needles. If not removed, slash can increase potential fire hazards on your property. Removing slash, and creating defensible space around...

www.castlepinesco.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Castle Pines, CO
Government
City
Castle Pines, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Menaces Historic City

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (Reuters) -Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or...
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
The Independent

Arizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres – and is zero per cent contained

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size on Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen with gusts reaching up to 50mph in the state on Thursday and up to 70mph in neighbouring New Mexico on Friday.The blaze, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday to 19,712 acres by Thursday, a mass of scorched land that is larger than the island...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Metro Fire Rescue#Urban Construction#City Slash Collection
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

California condor returns to redwoods after over a century

Two California condors have been released into the wild in an attempt to restore the threatened birds to their former habitat.The release on Tuesday, a collaboration between the Yurok Tribe, the National Parks Service and the US Fish and Wildlife service, took place in the northern California redwood forest — a stretch of land containing some of the planet’s tallest trees.Now, the forest also contains some of the planet’s largest — and most endangered — birds.Once, the California condor ruled the skies across western North America; their nine-foot wingspans casting shadows on habitats as diverse as the arid scrubland...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

New Mexico wildfire doubles in size, more towns evacuated

Wildfires in New Mexico have exploded across rural areas near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.In the space of a week, the combined Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has grown from 80 square miles to more than 180 square miles, east of Santa Fe.On Monday, mandatory evacuations were expanded to more towns surrounding the blaze with high winds expected to spread the blaze further. On Sunday evening the fire’s perimeter was 30 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database.The fire is expected to grow this week with high winds pushing the flames into new territory...
POLITICS
The Independent

More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires

Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain.The biggest fire in the U.S. grew to more than 117 square miles (303 square kilometers) through the afternoon northeast of Santa Fe. Gusty winds prevented any aerial attacks by midmorning and crews lost some of the containment they had established in previous days.The rapid rate of the spread of the fire was exceeding dire predictions in some areas, incident commander Carl Schwope...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

New Mexico wildfire covers over 145,000 acres, forcing mass evacuations

A wildfire burning in northern New Mexico has covered over 145,000 acres, forcing thousands to evacuate. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires blazing in part of the Santa Fe National Forest have forced 6,000 homes to be evacuated, while only 20% of the fire is contained, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Tuesday. So far, 166 homes have been reported as destroyed.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

New Mexico fire personnel make progress ahead of windy weekend

Personnel working to battle New Mexico wildfires made progress on Thursday due to favorable weather. Fires there have been driven by windy and dry conditions, scorching grass, brush and tinder. The blazes destroyed structures and forced the evacuations of thousands. The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak complex stretched 168,009 acres and remained...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy