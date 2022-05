Here in Kansas we are facing the prospect of some most bitter elections in 2022. A state court has struck down the redistricting plan drawn up by the Legislature for the state’s four U.S. House seats. The judge argued that it was unfair to Democrats like Rep. Sharice Davids of the 3rd U.S. House District. The judge’s decision will be appealed to the state Supreme Court, but whatever the final boundaries of the 3rd District the battle for this seat promises to be most fierce.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO