Ellsworth, MI

Ellsworth Community School proposal approved

By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
Charlevoix and Antrim county residents in the Ellsworth Community School district approved a millage increase on May 3.

Unofficial results show voters from Charlevoix County's South Arm Township conveyed their support for the funding with 13 yes votes against two no votes.

Voters from Antrim County's Banks, Central Lake and South Arm townships approved the proposal 190 to 88.

The Ellsworth Community School district had asked voters to approve a 1 mill increase ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of three years (2022, 2023 and 2024) to provide funds for operating purposes. The estimate of the revenue the school district will collect in 2022 from the increase is approximately $14,000.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

