Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania driver, 19, dies in Route 42 accident

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 3 days ago

BELLMAWR – A Pennsylvania motorist died in a single-vehicle crash here Wednesday.

Yanaih Lia Encarnacion, 19, of York was driving a Honda Civic that ran off northbound Route 42 shortly after 3 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iL7M_0fSt4QYE00

Encarnacion's car entered a ditch and overturned near mile post 14.1, police said.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Pennsylvania driver, 19, dies in Route 42 accident

Comments / 0

Fox News

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Voice

Car Carrier Drops Vehicle Onto Pickup In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A car carrier accidentally dropped one of its vehicles into a pickup truck, causing a chain collision crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The wayward vehicle purportedly landed on its top in the rear of the pickup, initial reports said. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Into Woods ID'd: State Police

The Salem County motorist killed when his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames has been identified, authorities said. Christopher D. Leaf, 34, of Pennsville Township, was driving south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township at about 10:30 p.m. on April 24 when his car left the interstate, according to New Jersey State Police.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Man missing after his boat is found at N.J. beach town

Authorities in Monmouth County asked for help from the public to find a 54-year-old man whose boat was found at Sandy Hook earlier this week. Richard O’Day, a Rumson resident, was apparently last seen Sunday, May 1, according to information from his family that was shared by police Wednesday on social media.
RUMSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Shuts Down Warren County Roadway (DEVELOPING)

A serious crash shut down a Warren County roadway Wednesday morning, developing reports say. Emergency crews responded to the crash scene near 977 Route 57 in Mansfield Township shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. At least one victim required CPR, the report says. The diversion team...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
