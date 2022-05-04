Pennsylvania driver, 19, dies in Route 42 accident

BELLMAWR – A Pennsylvania motorist died in a single-vehicle crash here Wednesday.

Yanaih Lia Encarnacion, 19, of York was driving a Honda Civic that ran off northbound Route 42 shortly after 3 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

Encarnacion's car entered a ditch and overturned near mile post 14.1, police said.

