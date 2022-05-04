ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Camden man gets prison term for role in Pine Street drug ring

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago

CAMDEN – A city man has received a prison term of almost 12 years for his role in a drug ring.

Jose Diaz, 30, was among 19 defendants arrested in late 2018 after an FBI investigation into an open-air drug market on the 400 and 500 blocks of Pine Street in Camden.

The market provided pre-packaged heroin, some of which was mixed with fentanyl, as well as cocaine and crack cocaine, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Diaz admitted he supervised street-level sellers as a shift manager for the ring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Un5me_0fSt4O2000

Diaz previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, as well as quantities of crack and crack cocaine. He also admitted guilt to tax evasion.

U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb imposed a 140-month sentence on April 28 in Camden federal court.

Seventeen defendants have admitted guilt to drug-conspiracy charges.

Two defendants are awaiting trial this summer.

The charges against them are only allegations, and they have not been convicted in the case.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Camden man gets prison term for role in Pine Street drug ring

