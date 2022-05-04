Wow, Madewell’s Sale Is Major—I'm Loving These Dresses, Shorts, Sandals, & Tops

Since earlier this year—around the time Hailey Bieber and Rihanna started to embrace the trend—the leather-bomber comeback has been on my radar, and it is slowly (but surely) garnering more and more of my attention. More recently, I was told our readers were buying a certain marked-down Levi's style from Nordstrom like they were candy bars. I quickly messaged our editorial team to see if any of them had yet to try the piece for themselves, but when my Slack went unanswered, it was clear that I would have to be the one to hit check out if I wanted to see what all the hype was about. After all, it seemed perfect on the website, and the reviews corroborated my hunch, so how big a risk could it really be?

