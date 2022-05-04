Carly Rae Jepsen To Headline Twin Cities Pride Concert At The Armory

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carly Rae Jepsen will headline the Twin Cities Pride concert next month.

The “Call Me Maybe” singer is slated to play an all-ages show at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis on June 25.

Tickets are on sale , running between $50-$55. However, there’s an early bird deal for the first 500 tickets, which will go for $40.

According to Pride organizers, concert-goers must follow The Armory’s COVID-19 guidelines to enter the building.

This upcoming Pride will be a return-to-form for the celebration following years when the event was canceled or curtailed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, this year the celebration’s festival will once again be held in Loring Park, and organizers say it’ll be as inclusive as ever.

Pride weekend in the Twin Cities will run from June 25-26.