COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,570 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 2,570 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with three more deaths.

The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,459,345, including more than 66,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,515 Minnesotans.

The state’s case growth rate stands at 21.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s above the high risk threshold, and the rate has been climbing for more than a month now.

The hospitalization rate is back above the caution mark after plummeting earlier this year. It stands 5.5 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.

As of Tuesday, there were 286 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 22 of them requiring intensive care.

Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine does, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. Gov. Tim Walz and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm planned to receive their second booster shots on Wednesday.