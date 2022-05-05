ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out Daniel Radcliffe in teaser trailer for Weird Al biopic, 'WEIRD'

 2 days ago

Fans can now get their first look at WEIRD, the "untold true story" of "Weird Al" Yankovic.

On brand for the famed parodist, the movie itself seems to be a spoof of the documentary/biopic genre.

In one scene, as a stage lights up, and throngs of concert fans scream, a listing of Yankovic's real-life accolades appear on screen, including how many Grammys he's won and how many of his records have gone platinum. His hit song, "Like a Surgeon," -- a spoof of Madonna's "Like a Virgin" song, starts to play.

"Hope you guys are ready for this," a shirtless Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Yankovic, tells the crowd, before a shot shows him jumping back up into frame with an accordion.

Apparently, the film will not be a straight-up biopic -- or, as Yankovic says in the teaser: "What can I say? I'm full of surprises."

The film debuts on Roku in the fall.

