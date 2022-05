Ben Simmons’ (PG – BKN) skill set had obvious room for improvement, but now will he even make it back to that?. The short answer is “Yes, for some time.” The Nets are reporting a three-to-four month recovery window, which is pretty reasonable based on prior cases in the NBA. Nearly 90% of players make it back to starting regular-season games, so we’re not overly concerned that this is a career-ender.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO