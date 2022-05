It is a new era of college sports, one where student-athletes are able to leverage their personalities and their platform in a unique way. And with the dawn of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), student-athletes are looking to maximize their potential to bring in revenue and capitalize on their stage. For Rutgers student-athletes, that is where the Knights of the Raritan (KTR) comes into play. Launched on Thursday, KTR has the stated aim of “empowering Scarlet Knight student-athletes to achieve their greatest potential in the classroom, on the playing field and in life. The collective seeks to enable them to maximize their...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO