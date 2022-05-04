ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

UTA Will Reimburse Employee Travel Expenses for Reproductive Health Services

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09buWx_0fSt302S00

Click here to read the full article.

United Talent Agency has promised to reimburse its employees for travel expenses relating to reproductive health services that are not accessible in their states of residence, according to a memo obtained by Variety .

In the memo, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer wrote, “We’re doing this to support the right to choose that has been a bedrock of settled law for almost half a century. Several states have already introduced restrictive legislation, and the draft Supreme Court ruling leaked yesterday, if it comes to pass, could make abortion illegal in more than half of the country.”

On Monday, Politico published a leaked majority draft opinion from the Supreme Court that revealed the justices have privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has protected basic abortion rights in the United States since its 1973 ruling.

Hollywood talent agencies often take up the mantle of social justice causes championed by clients. In 2017, UTA was among several other agencies to participate in the walkout event #DayWithoutAWoman, in response to Donald Trump’s presidential election. The company also held events tied to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.

Read Zimmer’s memo in full below:

As threats against women’s reproductive rights grow, we’re introducing an important new benefit. Going forward, UTA will reimburse our colleagues for travel expenses related to receiving women’s reproductive health services that are not accessible in their state of residence.

We’re doing this to support the right to choose that has been a bedrock of settled law for almost half a century. Several states have already introduced restrictive legislation, and the draft Supreme Court ruling leaked yesterday, if it comes to pass, could make abortion illegal in more than half of the country.

UTA has a long history of giving generously through our Foundation to organizations that support women’s reproductive health care, which we will continue to prioritize. Also, in the coming weeks, the Foundation, DEI and WIG will be providing educational resources, programming, and opportunities for discussion. For more details on this new healthcare benefit, please reach out to HR.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Camila Cabello Hails Therapy, Calls for ‘Reproductive Justice’ in Powerful Speech

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello was honored today at Variety‘s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, for her work with the Movement Voter Fund to launch the Healing Justice Project. Alongside fellow honorees Drew Barrymore, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried, Cabello took to the white carpet ahead of the event and used the opportunity to talk about the ongoing debate over abortion rights — it was revealed earlier this week that the United States Supreme Court has privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, striking down the case that has guaranteed basic abortion rights...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Variety

Paxton Smith, High School Valedictorian Whose Abortion Rights Speech Went Viral, on Roe v. Wade News

Click here to read the full article. Paxton Smith electrified abortion rights advocates when she used her 2021 high school graduation speech to decry wide-ranging abortion restrictions that were being pushed by Texas lawmakers. The valedictorian’s remarks, in which she told the audience that “there is a war on my body and a war on my rights,” quickly went viral, making Smith one of the youngest faces and most influential voices of the movement. Now, the conflict that Smith described has entered a new phase after Politico broke the news this week that the Supreme Court has prepared a majority draft...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

‘Justified’ Revival at FX Adds Eight to Cast, Including Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, and Marin Ireland

Click here to read the full article. The “Justified” revival at FX is filling out its main cast with the addition of eight new actors. Along with returning star Timothy Olyphant, the series will also star: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard,” “When They See Us”), Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos,” “The Sandman”), Adelaide Clemens (“The Great Gatsby,” “Rectify”), Vondie Curtis Hall (“Harriet,” “The Night House”), Marin Ireland (“Y: The Last Man,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Norbert Leo Butz (“Bloodline,” “Fosse/Verdon”), Victor Williams (“The Good Lord Bird,” “The King of Queens”), and Vivian Olyphant. Olyphant will once again play the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Zimmer
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Donald Trump
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Abortion Rights#State Supreme Court#United Talent Agency#Politico#The Supreme Court
Variety

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: Beyoncé Earns First Nod, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Tops ‘General Hospital’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is among the first-time nominees at this year Daytime Emmys, as the National Academy of Arts & Sciences announced the ceremony’s 2022 nominations on Thursday. The singer is nominated in the original song category for her theme song to Facebook Watch’s “Talks with Mama Tina.” Overall this year, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17. Among outlets, syndicated fare earned the top tally, with 48 nods for various program distributors, followed by two broadcasters tied on top: ABC...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Elon Musk Denies Devin Nunes’ Claim That Donald Trump ‘Encouraged’ Tesla CEO to Buy Twitter

Click here to read the full article. Devin Nunes, the former congressman who is now CEO of Donald Trump’s social-media rival to Twitter, claimed that his new boss “encouraged” tech mogul Elon Musk to acquire Twitter, to “take on these tech tyrants.” Musk says that’s false. “I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social,” Musk tweeted Friday, replying to a New York Post article about Nunes’ claims. In an appearance Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co,” Nunes said, “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said...
POTUS
Variety

Kim Cattrall Delivers a Defiant Speech About Choosing Her Own Destiny

Click here to read the full article. Kim Cattrall has a favorite word: “No.” Cattrall’s favorite instance of saying “no,” as she explained in her speech at Variety‘s Power of Women dinner presented by Lifetime, is one of her most famous quotes, when she told The Guardian in 2019, “I don’t want to be in a situation where I’m not enjoying myself for even an hour.” There are other times she has said “no,” most notably when asked to reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in various reboots of the “Sex and the City” franchise. She recently elaborated on her decision...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amanda Seyfried Stands Up for Refugees and Abortion Rights at Power of Women: ‘We Need to Be the Unstoppable Force’

Click here to read the full article. In Amanda Seyfried’s Power of Women speech on Thursday evening, the star of “The Dropout” honored the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, a nonprofit that connects refugee children with crucial medical and mental health care. “This evening, we are gathered to recognize the Power of Women, and I can think of few women more powerful in vision and spirit than my friend, CNN senior international correspondent and the founder of INARA, Arwa Damon, who is sitting right there with us tonight,” Seyfried said. “It is her passion, her dedication, her fearlessness that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Variety

Will Smith, Billie Eilish, Others to Appear on Season Four of David Letterman Netflix Series (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. David Letterman’s Emmy-nominated talk show series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” is set to return on May 20, Netflix announced on Thursday. The fourth season of the Netflix original series will feature six episodes and a new selection of guests, including Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith. The show features one-on-one conversations with the legendary talk show host and the celebrity guest inside and outside a studio setting. Season four comes after a long absence from the series, as season three premiered almost 18 months...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Patrick Stewart on Playing Charles Xavier Again in ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘I Was a Little Unsure at First’

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Patrick Stewart’s singular voice rang out in the Super Bowl trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” fans have eagerly awaited the return — really, the resurrection — of Professor Charles Xavier, the role Stewart played seven times over 17 years as part of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movie franchise. In 2017’s “Logan,” Stewart seemingly said goodbye to Prof. X — quite literally, since the character dies. And when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, that appeared to be final nail in Stewart’s tenure in the role, given that...
MOVIES
Variety

Comedy Club Veteran Reflects on Gabriel Iglesias Making It Big

Click here to read the full article. Sean Sullivan was the general manager of Pasadena, California’s famed Ice House Comedy Club for 22 years, during which time he witnessed the rise of Gabriel Iglesias, alongside so many other comics who were regulars on the Ice House stage. Now the director of operations for the Improv, Sullivan recalls his long friendship with Iglesias, and what it meant to see him graduate to the biggest stages in the world. “I think it was through a mutual friend that I first met him. We had gone to a lunch together at the Santa Anita...
PASADENA, CA
Variety

Women in the War Zone: Clarissa Ward, Martha Raddatz, Lyse Doucet and More Correspondents on Covering Ukraine From the Ground

Click here to read the full article. With the casualties continuing to rise in Russia’s months-long invasion of Ukraine, reporters in the field face a daily tightrope walk between getting the story and potentially getting killed. At least 14 journalists have already died in the conflict, which broke out when Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. “It is something you’re constantly grappling with, and trying to set boundaries to ensure that it doesn’t get out of hand, because in a situation like this, where you have a massive war unfolding, you do feel, understandably, as a journalist like you want...
WORLD
Variety

Variety

60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy