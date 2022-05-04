ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Urban Sales Acquires Animated Eco-Themed Feature ‘Hug Me – The Movie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Urban Sales has nabbed world rights to “Hug Me – The Movie,” an English-language animated feature directed by Anna Błaszczyk. The pre-school movie is produced by Animoon, the Polish company behind “ Even Mice belong in Heaven .”

Urban Sales, the Paris-based banner previously known as Urban Distribution International, will host the market premiere of the movie at Cannes’ Marché du Film.

An eco-friendly tale, “Hug Me” follows the adventures of a bear cub and his papa bear as they search for honey to prepare a birthday cake for the little one. With the den’s honey reserves and surrounding hives running out, Teddy convinces papa bear sets off to find the Golden Land which is believed to harbor an endless source of honey. “Hug Me – The Movie” is co-produced by the Polish outfit FixaFilm and Chinese company Animex, with the support of the Polish Film Institute.

The film marks the feature debut of Błaszczyk, a visual artist who previously directed the shorts “Trzej królowie” and “Caracas,” as well as the documentary “Darling I Lowe Ju.”

“’Hug Me – The Movie’ is a sweet addition to our animation line up and allows us to embark on a new adventure: the conquest of a pre-school audience. Hopefully the first title of many,” said Urban Sales’ head of acquisitions Agathe Corbin.

The film is a movie spin-off of the popular animated series “Hug Me” which was itself adapted from the book “Hug Me, Please” by Przemysław Wechterowicz and Emilia Dziubak. The series sold to over 30 territories worldwide, including Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and Netflix in Poland.

Urban Sales’s Cannes slate also includes “Plan 75,” Chie Hayakawa’s Japanese-French dystopian drama which is set to world premiere at Un Certain Regard. The company is also selling José Miguel Ribeiro’s “Nayola” which is believed to be first animated feature to be mainly produced out of Portugal, and Floor van der Meulen’s “Pink Moon,” a drama comedy set to compete at Tribeca.

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ Series ‘Tulsa King’ Casts A.C. Peterson (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Tulsa King” has added A.C. Peterson to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. Sylvester Stallone will lead the series, with Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will also starring. The series hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan with Terrence Winter showrunning and executive producing. “Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family may not have...
TULSA, OK
Variety

Mike Hagerty, ‘Friends’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Character Actor, Dies at 67

Click here to read the full article. Mike Hagerty, the prolific character actor who recently starred in HBO’s critically acclaimed dramedy “Somebody Somewhere,” died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 67. Bridget Everett, who played Hagerty’s on-screen daughter in “Somebody Somewhere,” shared the news via her Instagram on Friday.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Bridget Everett (@bridgeteverett) A veteran character actor with over 100 credits in various television shows and movies, Hagerty was also known for his recurring role in the hit NBC sitcom “Friends,” where he played Mr. Treeger, the superintendent of the apartment complex that the majority of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Daniel Brühl, Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch to Star in Stefano Mordini Motorsport Feature ‘2 Win’

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Brühl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Riccardo Scamarcio (“John Wick 2”) and Volker Bruch (“Babylon Berlin”) are set to star in motorsport thriller “2 Win.” Directed by Stefano Mordini (“The Players”), the film is inspired by true events that occurred during the fierce rivalry between Germany (Audi) and Italy (Lancia) at the 1983 Rally World Championships. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales, which will kick off at Cannes. “It’s a real David vs. Goliath story where Italian flare, cheek and imagination battle against the engineering prowess and perfection of the Germans in a...
MOTORSPORTS
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Spin Kicks Its Way to a September Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Less than nine months after the launch of Season 4, the “Cobra Kai” crew is heading back to Netflix this September. “Cobra Kai,” the popular “Karate Kid” sequel television series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will debut its fifth season Sept. 9. The news was announced out a panel conversation with the stars of the series at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival this Thursday. Based on the original ’80s “Karate Kid” franchise by Robert Mark Kamen, “Cobra Kai” focuses on the characters of Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), 30 years...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Announces Three New Reality Series Premiering This Summer (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Three new reality shows — “The One That Got Away,” “Forever Summer: Hamptons” and “Cosmic Love” — will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced today. “We’re excited to introduce a new slate of addictive, entertaining reality programming that celebrates love and relationships in all forms,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “Through past connections and astrology, ‘The One That Got Away’ and ‘Cosmic Love’ are dating shows that give audiences unique and fresh takes on finding the perfect match. ‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’ gives us a classic, dramatic...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Eco#Documentary Film#Polish#Cannes March Du Film#Fixafilm#Chinese#The Polish Film Institute#Urban Sales
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Justified’ Revival at FX Adds Eight to Cast, Including Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, and Marin Ireland

Click here to read the full article. The “Justified” revival at FX is filling out its main cast with the addition of eight new actors. Along with returning star Timothy Olyphant, the series will also star: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard,” “When They See Us”), Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos,” “The Sandman”), Adelaide Clemens (“The Great Gatsby,” “Rectify”), Vondie Curtis Hall (“Harriet,” “The Night House”), Marin Ireland (“Y: The Last Man,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Norbert Leo Butz (“Bloodline,” “Fosse/Verdon”), Victor Williams (“The Good Lord Bird,” “The King of Queens”), and Vivian Olyphant. Olyphant will once again play the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens....
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
Poland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

Patrick Stewart on Playing Charles Xavier Again in ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘I Was a Little Unsure at First’

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Patrick Stewart’s singular voice rang out in the Super Bowl trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” fans have eagerly awaited the return — really, the resurrection — of Professor Charles Xavier, the role Stewart played seven times over 17 years as part of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movie franchise. In 2017’s “Logan,” Stewart seemingly said goodbye to Prof. X — quite literally, since the character dies. And when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, that appeared to be final nail in Stewart’s tenure in the role, given that...
MOVIES
Variety

Elon Musk Denies Devin Nunes’ Claim That Donald Trump ‘Encouraged’ Tesla CEO to Buy Twitter

Click here to read the full article. Devin Nunes, the former congressman who is now CEO of Donald Trump’s social-media rival to Twitter, claimed that his new boss “encouraged” tech mogul Elon Musk to acquire Twitter, to “take on these tech tyrants.” Musk says that’s false. “I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social,” Musk tweeted Friday, replying to a New York Post article about Nunes’ claims. In an appearance Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co,” Nunes said, “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said...
POTUS
Variety

Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris Voice Support for Independent U.K. Body to Tackle Harassment, Bullying in Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris and singer Rebecca Ferguson are among those who have voiced their support for the establishment of an independent body to tackle harassment and bullying in the creative industries. Time’s Up U.K. and Creative U.K. are currently consulting with the entertainment and other creative industries – including music, TV, film, theatre, advertising, video games, and fashion – to discuss setting up an Independent Standards Authority (ISA) which would help protect freelancers, self-employed workers and those on short term or informal contracts. “For anyone to fulfil their creative potential there cannot be fear...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Elizabeth Banks to Play Surgeon Fighting for Her Career in ‘A Mistake’

Click here to read the full article. Actor-director Elizabeth Banks will star as a surgeon desperately trying to hold on to her career after the death of a patient in medical drama “A Mistake.” From writer and director Christine Jeffs (“Sunshine Cleaning,” “Sylvia”) and New Zealand’s GFC Films, “A Mistake” is based on the novel by Carl Shuker. Banks will star as an eminent female surgeon who has navigated years of casual sexism at the hospital where she works, and suddenly finds herself fighting for her career and reputation following the death of a patient. Jeffs’ debut feature film, “Rain,” was nominated...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy