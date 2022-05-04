ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen Reveals Four-Watch Star Wars Tsuno Chrono Collection

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizen has revealed a series of four Star Wars-inspired Tsuno Chrono models dropping later this year. While R2-D2 and C-3PO might not sound like much of a match for Sith Lords Darth Vader and Darth Maul, Citizen has...

Palm Angels' SS22 Delivers Summer-Themed Graphics and Colors

Unveiled back in February, Palm Angels‘ Spring/Summer 2022 collection has now arrived on HBX with a series of T-shirts, jackets, pants, and accessories. Leading the latest lineup are outwear styles, like the Curved Logo Track Jacket in black and Logo Track Jacket in seafoam/off white. The former comes with matching Curved Logo Swim Shorts, while the latter can be paired with the Slim Track Pants in the same colorway.
Grand Seiko Sings the Song of the Oruri With Its SBGW279

Grand Seiko continues its exploration of its natural surroundings with a new US-exclusive inspired by a Japanese song bird. The manually wound SBGW279 features a brilliant sunray brushed blue dial, taking its hue from the feathers of the Blue and White Flycatcher, or Oruri, that migrates to the mountainous regions of Japan.
Maharishi Recruits EARSNOT for IRAK-Themed Release

London label maharishi has revealed a new collaboration with legendary New York artist Kunle Martins (best known as EARSNOT), the founder of influential graffiti crew IRAK. The new collection features six items, each of which mixes IRAK iconography, EARSNOT’s distinctive tag and classic maharishi imagery. The collaboration is due...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Benedict Wong Defends His Multiverse Of Madness Co-Star, Who's Been Dealing With Criticism Over Her Queer Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment world, with over a decade of experience and fan excitement behind each new project. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies is Doctor Strange 2, which is finally arriving this week (read some reviews here!) And actor Benedict Wong recently defended his Multiverse of Madnes co-star, whos’s been dealing with criticism over her queer character.
Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Netflix canceling shows amid rare subscriber slump

Netflix's shrinking subscriber base and stock price are a reckoning for the company, raising questions about its growth prospects in the increasingly competitive streaming business. "At almost every single impasse they have faced before, the company found a way to safely maneuver before hitting the wall," MoffettNathanson Research analysts said...
The Hundreds’ Summer 2022 Collection Wants You To Enjoy the Moment

The Hundreds has unveiled its latest collection for the Summer 2022 season. Unlike previous offerings that illustrated joyous feelings, the new collection takes a look at the darker themes of summer. By way of climate change and disastrous health situations, The Hundreds wants everyone to enjoy the fleeting moments of...
