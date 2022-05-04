ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UConn men’s basketball guard Tyrese Martin secures NBA G League Elite Camp invite

By Shreyas Laddha, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Former UConn men’s basketball guard Tyrese Martin received an invitation to attend the NBA G League Elite Camp, he told the Courant on Wednesday.

The camp, which runs from May 14-17 in Chicago, is an opportunity to showcase skills in front of NBA and G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives.

After Martin had a stellar showing at the Portsmouth Invitational, making the all-tournament team after averaging 19.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games.

Martin is one of the few players from the invitational to receive a camp invite.

At the camp, Martin will play in five-on-five games. When not playing in games, he will participate in strength and agility drills.

If Martin performs well at camp, he could be one of the few players selected to participate in the NBA draft combine on May 16-22, also in Chicago.

Martin played two seasons with the Huskies after transferring from the University of Rhode Island before the 2020-21 season. Last season, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 43% from the 3-point line.

Big East baseball title on the line as prospect-laden UConn takes on Creighton at Elliot Ballpark

Casey Dana slid head first into home plate, always a risky proposition, as the UConn baseball team was fighting for a nonconference win at Northeastern on April 26. He paid a price. “He caught the catcher’s cleat,” coach Jim Penders said. “His arm was just split open, it was just filleted. Twenty-six stitches. This happens on a Tuesday, and Friday he’s in the lineup. And he’s Big East player ...
HARTFORD, CT
With solid pitching and offensive depth, St. Paul baseball is unbeaten at 13-0

Joey Tonnotti wasn’t at the Class S state baseball championship last year, when top-seeded St. Paul lost 8-0 to Coginchaug, but he watched it online. “I didn’t get the full effect of being in the game and feeling it,” said Tonnotti, a sophomore who is St. Paul’s No. 1 pitcher this season. “But I know how they felt in that moment and I know how I felt about that game and I think it just puts ...
BASEBALL
Upcoming dinner will help fund scholarship in John DeBrito’s memory for SCSU soccer

John DeBrito was known for the joy and passion with which he played soccer, and for making all his teammates feel a part of his teams. He led Southern Connecticut to two NCAA Division II championships. “Not just that Johnny was a great player, but one of his best attributes was that he made the worst guy on the team feel as good as the best guy,” said Ray Reid, who coached DeBrito at Southern. ...
NEW HAVEN, CT
