Saints 2022 Draft Pick Profile: Alontae Taylor

A surprise second-round selection, here's why New Orleans grabbed CB Alontae Taylor at Number 49.

The New Orleans Saints filled two team needs resoundingly with their two first-round choices. Then they pulled off their typical draft head scratcher with their second-round pick. With the 17th pick of the second round, the 49th overall selection, New Orleans chose Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor.

The reasoning for the choice was clear. New Orleans already had perennial Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, second-year star Paulson Adebo, and veteran Bradley Roby at the position. However, you can never have too many quality corners to combat deep receiving corps.

Obviously a prospect that the Saints valued more than the draft pundits, Taylor will have the spotlight of a second-round choice on him. Only time will tell if the reach was unsuccessful or if New Orleans struck gold again. Until then, here's a closer look at the young defensive back.

ALONTAE TAYLOR, CB

Tennessee

6-foot 199-Lbs.

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) nearly intercepts the ball against Alabama. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel , Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

An All-State quarterback at Coffee County Central High School, Taylor remained in-state by choosing the University of Tennessee as a defensive back. He worked his way into the starting lineup as a freshman, forcing 2 fumbles and recording 40 tackles.

Taylor was one of the bright spots of an erratic Volunteers defense. Over his collegiate career he had 4 interceptions, broke up 15 throws, forced three fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Taylor showcased his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. He blazed a 4.36 in the 40 and exhibited explosiveness in the vertical and broad jumps. He comes from a Tennessee program that has produced New Orleans standouts Alvin Kamara and Shy Tuttle in recent years.

A long-limbed corner with prototype size, Taylor has performed best in press coverage. Some believe that Taylor could transition to safety. He has the size and physicality for such a move. However, he’ll need to add bulk and improve both tackling technique and run support.

Taylor has the attributes that would serve him well in a Cover-2 or Cover-3 scheme. His route recognition is solid, and he shows good anticipation of the throw. However, he has just average burst to the play, and a delayed change-of-direction in space.

As a press corner, Taylor has a physical jam that can reroute receivers or throw off the timing of a play. He has the speed and stride to run with wideouts all over the field.

Taylor's long arms and timing can break up throws even when he appears beaten. Those features can make an outside pass on him all but impossible in man coverage.

Taylor also brings special teams value. An outstanding gunner in college, he brings an aggressive mentality to the unit. Taylor is accustomed to playing against top-tier receivers because of four years of starting experience in the SEC.

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) intercepts a pass intended for Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) and returns it for a touchdown. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the presence of Lattimore, Adebo, and Roby, New Orleans won't have to rush Taylor into duty. He has immediate value as a special teamer and should fit as an outside corner in the aggressive Saints scheme.

Taylor has the physical attributes to excel in off-ball coverage with his anticipation and speed. He’ll need to improve his tackling and burst to the ball, but he's shown the versatility to fit right in the Saints outstanding secondary.

