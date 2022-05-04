ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints 2022 Draft Pick Profile: Alontae Taylor

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ifge6_0fSsysFe00

A surprise second-round selection, here's why New Orleans grabbed CB Alontae Taylor at Number 49.

The New Orleans Saints filled two team needs resoundingly with their two first-round choices. Then they pulled off their typical draft head scratcher with their second-round pick. With the 17th pick of the second round, the 49th overall selection, New Orleans chose Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor.

The reasoning for the choice was clear. New Orleans already had perennial Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, second-year star Paulson Adebo, and veteran Bradley Roby at the position. However, you can never have too many quality corners to combat deep receiving corps.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Obviously a prospect that the Saints valued more than the draft pundits, Taylor will have the spotlight of a second-round choice on him. Only time will tell if the reach was unsuccessful or if New Orleans struck gold again. Until then, here's a closer look at the young defensive back.

ALONTAE TAYLOR, CB

Tennessee

6-foot 199-Lbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOXtf_0fSsysFe00
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) nearly intercepts the ball against Alabama. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel , Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

An All-State quarterback at Coffee County Central High School, Taylor remained in-state by choosing the University of Tennessee as a defensive back. He worked his way into the starting lineup as a freshman, forcing 2 fumbles and recording 40 tackles.

Taylor was one of the bright spots of an erratic Volunteers defense. Over his collegiate career he had 4 interceptions, broke up 15 throws, forced three fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Taylor showcased his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. He blazed a 4.36 in the 40 and exhibited explosiveness in the vertical and broad jumps. He comes from a Tennessee program that has produced New Orleans standouts Alvin Kamara and Shy Tuttle in recent years.

A long-limbed corner with prototype size, Taylor has performed best in press coverage. Some believe that Taylor could transition to safety. He has the size and physicality for such a move. However, he’ll need to add bulk and improve both tackling technique and run support.

Taylor has the attributes that would serve him well in a Cover-2 or Cover-3 scheme. His route recognition is solid, and he shows good anticipation of the throw. However, he has just average burst to the play, and a delayed change-of-direction in space.

As a press corner, Taylor has a physical jam that can reroute receivers or throw off the timing of a play. He has the speed and stride to run with wideouts all over the field.

Taylor's long arms and timing can break up throws even when he appears beaten. Those features can make an outside pass on him all but impossible in man coverage.

Taylor also brings special teams value. An outstanding gunner in college, he brings an aggressive mentality to the unit. Taylor is accustomed to playing against top-tier receivers because of four years of starting experience in the SEC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9Hjd_0fSsysFe00
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) intercepts a pass intended for Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) and returns it for a touchdown. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the presence of Lattimore, Adebo, and Roby, New Orleans won't have to rush Taylor into duty. He has immediate value as a special teamer and should fit as an outside corner in the aggressive Saints scheme.

Taylor has the physical attributes to excel in off-ball coverage with his anticipation and speed. He’ll need to improve his tackling and burst to the ball, but he's shown the versatility to fit right in the Saints outstanding secondary.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston reacts to Tyrann Mathieu signing with Saints

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is coming back home to NOLA and joining the New Orleans Saints, and sure enough, Jameis Winston couldn’t be any more excited about it. The Saints quarterback didn’t need to say or write any word to show how ecstatic he is with the news. Quote-tweeting the team’s post about signing Mathieu, Winston added a honey, a badger and their symbol. For those not in the know, Mathieu is nicknamed “Honey Badger” because of his ability to force turnovers since he was in college.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Kentucky State
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Iowa, LA
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Dallas projected to have 3 compensatory picks in the 2023 draft

2023 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team - Lance Zierlein. NFL.com. The other side of Stephen Jones not signing free agents is the comp picks. It’s no secret that many teams are now crafting their free-agency philosophies around the value of receiving potential compensatory selections in any given year. As you will read in this piece, there were some creative methods that teams utilized this season to improve their chances of gaining a compensatory pick in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Saints Shared The Perfect Tweet To Welcome Tyrann Mathieu Home

The New Orleans Saints successfully brought Tyrann Mathieu home. The All-Pro safety officially joined his hometown team after signing a three-year, $33 million contract. Mathieu will join a loaded secondary that has Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Paulson Adebo, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Last season, the Saints finished seventh...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Robinson
Person
Jordan Jackson
Yardbarker

Saints Post-Draft Free Agent Possibilities

The New Orleans Saints took care of two glaring team needs in last weekend's NFL Draft. New Orleans used first-round picks on WR Chris Olave and OT Trevor Penning, then a second rounder on CB Alontae Taylor. New Orleans wasn't extremely active on the free agent market prior to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Atlanta Falcons

After the Atlanta Falcons did not reach the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs for the fourth season in a row with a 7-10 record, the Falcons decided to go with a full rebuild when they traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. Trading Ryan for a third round pick was definitely a cold call by the Falcons organization.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jameis Winston#Florida State University#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#Sports#The New Orleans Saints#199 Lbs#Knoxville News Sentinel#Imagn Content Services#Llc An All State
Larry Brown Sports

Pelicans share big news after promising season

The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the NBA’s feel-good stories this season, and many are betting that the good times will keep rolling next season as well. The Pelicans announced some big news this week following the completion of their surprise playoff run. They said in an official release that all floor seats for the 2022-23 season were already sold out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Chris Olave and Michael Thomas Work Out Together

Just days after being selected 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints, wide reciever Chris Olave is already becoming a fan favorite. Whether it be from jersey sales, entries into a draft day bobblehead giveaway, or following the newest Saints on Instagram or Twitter, Olave is clearly feeling the love from New Orleans fans. And that love may have jumped a few more notches after a post to Olave's Instagram story this week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
2K+
Followers
866
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy