Jays sign lefty Derek Holland to minor league deal

 3 days ago

The Toronto Blue Jays are signing veteran left-hander Derek Holland, Sportsnet reported Wednesday.

In a reply to a tweet, the 35-year-old Holland confirmed that the agreement is a minor league deal.

Holland made one appearance in spring training with the Boston Red Sox and was released on May 1.

He was 3-2 with a 5.07 ERA in 39 games (one start) last season with the Detroit Tigers.

Over 13 seasons, Holland is 82-83 with a 4.62 ERA in 346 games (228 starts) with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tigers.

–Field Level Media

