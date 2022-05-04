ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Farm economy across the state reportedly "shrouded in uncertainty"

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- Many ag economists believe that the farm economy is shrouded in uncertainty. One of them is Pauline Van Nurden with the University of Minnesota....

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Paul, MN
Industry
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Saint Paul, MN
Fun 104.3

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean#Livestock#Ag
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,505 Cases, Case Growth Continues To Climb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,505 cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, as the state’s case growth continues its steady climb. New cases per 100,000 residents are again in the “high risk” category, after dropping in March and April. Now, there are roughly 21.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. COVID-19 Case Growth As Of May 3, 2022 (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health) Hospitalizations are also rising and are back above the “caution” threshold at 5.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 22 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, and an additional 283 in non-intensive care. According to state health data, over 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state since March of 2020, while 12,512 people have died. Meanwhile, 75% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, and 49% have gotten their booster. As COVID-19 cases rise again, health officials in Minneapolis are encouraging masks in indoor spaces, and doctors encourage those experiencing virus symptoms to take a test.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

There’s Only One City In America That’s Windier Than Rochester, Minnesota

"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks back COVID "after action" report plans

In mid-March, as COVID-19 cases fell to some of the lowest levels in months, Gov. Tim Walz touted plans for a COVID "after action" report.The findings, which he said could be released by the end of the month, would serve as a "playbook for future administrations and future Minnesotans" for how to respond to future waves.Yes, but: After Axios followed up and asked for an update or copy of the report, aides walked back the claims and said there isn't a "specific document."What they're saying now: "Work to review the State's COVID response and prepare for a future surge is ongoing," Walz press secretary Claire Lancaster wrote in an email. "State agencies are constantly assessing what has worked and what hasn't. This is an ongoing process, rather than a specific document."Worth noting: It's not the first time the governor has had to revise on-the-record comments. In the days following George Floyd's murder, he falsely claimed that 80% of protesters were from out of state.Walz's allies, and the governor himself, have downplayed premature or false statements as the DFL lawmaker "getting over his skis."
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 6

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,345 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,525. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 5. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Lawn Care Calendar – What You Need To Know

I know that my neighbor across the street has got to be itching to get out in his yard; of course, he does have the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Once the weather warms up, you can see him on his mower, either mowing, mulching, or just generally; enjoying his time outside in the beautiful spring and summer weather.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy