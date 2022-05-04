ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Report: About 6 million People In U.S. Identify As Afro-Latino

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, representing about 2 percent of the U.S. population and 12 percent of the nation’s diverse Latino community, according to a Pew Research Center survey published on May 2. The report, based on a survey conducted...

www.bet.com

Comments / 88

Chief Powhatan
2d ago

There is no Nation of people called "white" there has always been spanish, russian, irish, english, french, germans, italians, greeks, swedes, etc... all of these peoples have always faught and had wars with one another they came here to my land fighting and warring with one another. And none of these people ever considered themselves as brothers or the same people. White is a false term used in the U.S. to attempt to clump all of these ethnic groups together as one simply to promote the lie of "a majority" when in truth if you bust all of these people up into who they really are and what there true nationalities are they would be nothing more than a bunch of minority groups and far from any majority here in North America. Who are you really "not white" thats a facade.

Reply(6)
14
Iam She
3d ago

Good because the US has historically considered these people white to increase their population. But America is becoming more brown and I couldn't be happier.

Reply(15)
16
Beverly Smith
2d ago

Well it don't even matter, people and their hatred is a doom, my family is mixed lol I love each and everyone of them, as God loves each and everyone of us.Dont we all bleed red, does skin color make us have favor, When we get judged u think color is gonna get us into heaven or not??? People must wake and focus on what's to come, rather focus on what does our society no good!!! what are the benefits of color in GODS sight it don't matter!!! The devil is so busy!!! Diversity and chaos at its finest smh!!!

Reply(5)
6
Related
LiveScience

What's the difference between race and ethnicity?

Race and ethnicity are terms that are sometimes used sloppily, almost interchangeably. But race and ethnicity are not the same thing. Both terms are used to describe human identity, but in different – if related – ways. Identity might bring to mind questions of skin color, nationality, language, religion, cultural traditions or family ancestry. Both race and ethnicity encompass many of these descriptors. "'Race' and 'ethnicity' have been and continue to be used as ways to describe human diversity," said Nina Jablonski, an anthropologist and paleobiologist at The Pennsylvania State University, who is known for her research into the evolution of human skin color. "Race is understood by most people as a mixture of physical, behavioral and cultural attributes. Ethnicity recognizes differences between people mostly on the basis of language and shared culture."
SOCIETY
NBC News

No, Black and Asian people do not resent ‘Western achievements.’ We made them possible.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made headlines and sparked outrage recently for claiming that Black and Asian people resent “Western peoples’ outsized achievements” on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show. Wax, who has a history of racist remarks, told Carlson she thinks “there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-Western peoples against Western peoples for Western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions.”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Indigenous People#U S Census Bureau#Checkbox#Racism#Afro Latino#Pew Research Center#Europeans#Africans#Afro Latinos#Hispanics#Spanish#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy