ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

UTA Offers To Reimburse Travel Costs For Employees Affected By Looming Federal Abortion Ban

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmgFX_0fSsv6sE00

Click here to read the full article.

As reverberations continue to be felt from the revelation that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade , UTA is offering to reimburse travel costs for any employees affected by the looming federal abortion ban.

On Monday evening, the website Politico published a leaked draft, (whose authenticity has since been verified) of an expected ruling by the court overruling Roe v. Wade . That landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing women access to abortion has been under pressure as more conservative justices have joined the court, including three appointees by former President Donald Trump.

If the draft ruling is made official in the coming weeks, it will allow individual states to outlaw all abortions, which about half of them are expected to do. Women living in states where abortion becomes illegal will need to travel to another state in order to gain access to legal abortions.

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer conveyed the agency’s commitment to the new policy in a memo to employees, which was obtained by Deadline. In the memo, he said the new “healthcare benefit” was created “as threats against women’s reproductive rights grow.” Reimbursement will be offered “for travel expenses related to receiving women’s reproductive health services that are not accessible in their state of residence.”

Several U.S. companies, including tech firms like Yelp and Amazon, have made similar pledges to their workers. But UTA appears to be on the leading edge of that effort in the entertainment business.

Here is Zimmer’s memo in full:

As threats against women’s reproductive rights grow, we’re introducing an important new benefit. Going forward, UTA will reimburse our colleagues for travel expenses related to receiving women’s reproductive health services that are not accessible in their state of residence.

We’re doing this to support the right to choose that has been a bedrock of settled law for almost half a century. Several states have already introduced restrictive legislation, and the draft Supreme Court ruling leaked yesterday, if it comes to pass, could make abortion illegal in more than half of the country.

UTA has a long history of giving generously through our Foundation to organizations that support women’s reproductive health care, which we will continue to prioritize. Also, in the coming weeks, the Foundation, DEI and WIG will be providing educational resources, programming, and opportunities for discussion. For more details on this new healthcare benefit, please reach out to HR.

JZ

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Johnny Depp Snickers In Court As Amber Heard Details Alleged Violence & Controlling Behavior By Him; Testimony Describes ‘Pirates’ Actor’s 2014 Stormy Opioid Detox – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 10:10 AM: On the 15th day of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, the Aquaman star told the Virginia courtroom how things between herself and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “really weren’t okay…I was just catering to his mood” during his 2014 detox from Oxycontin. “I said something to him, he got so angry and slapped me across the face,” a sometimes crying and voice-cracking Heard said Thursday in her second day of testimony. “But it was so weird, he was crying…no women had embarrassed me like that,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Colm Meaney Replaces Kelsey Grammer In ‘No Way Up’; First Look At Just-Wrapped Survival Thriller

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped on the female-driven survival thriller No Way Up, with Colm Meaney (Gangs of London) taking over the role originally to have been played by Kelsey Grammer, who departed the production due to scheduling conflicts. The Irish actor stars alongside BAFTA Award winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), James Carroll Jordan (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World), Will Attenborough (Dunkirk), Jeremias Amoore (Zero Chill), Manuel Pacific (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Grace Nettle (War of the Worlds). In the film from director Claudio Fäh (Northmen – A Viking Saga), an airliner...
MOVIES
Deadline

Fred Savage Fired As ‘The Wonder Years’ EP/Director Following Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Disney is severing ties with Fred Savage following multiple complaints of misconduct in his role as executive producer and director on the freshman ABC comedy series The Wonder Years, produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. The allegations were investigated, leading to Savage’s dismissal. The Wonder Years, a reboot of the beloved 1988 series, which starred Savage, has not been renewed for a second season yet but remains in contention. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Zimmer
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Amazon to pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for abortions as Supreme Court threatens Roe v Wade

Amazon has offered to pay its employees up to $4,000 in expenses to travel to get an abortion as the Supreme Court moves to dismantle Roe v Wade.The tech giant sent an email to staff on Monday, seen by Reuters, announcing that it will foot the bill if employees need to travel to other states to seek non-life-threatening medical treatments such as abortions.The benefit, which can be backdated to 1 January, applies if a treatment is not available within 100 miles (161 km) of an employee’s home and if virtual care is not possible.Amazon joins other large employers such...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Uta#Abortion Law#Reimbursement#The U S Supreme Court#Politico
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Deadline

77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy