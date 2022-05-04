ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads, here’s who is eligible

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVYMB_0fSsv46m00

NEW YORK (AP) — The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, New York’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services, James said. They will automatically receive notices and checks by mail.

James said her investigation into Intuit was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the federally supported free services for which they qualified — and toward its own commercial products, instead.

“For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we’re putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans,” James said in a statement. “This agreement should serve as a reminder to companies large and small that engaging in these deceptive marketing ploys is illegal.”

“As part of the agreement, Intuit admitted no wrongdoing, agreed to pay $141 million to put this matter behind it, and made certain commitments regarding its advertising practices,” representatives for Intuit said in a blog post Wednesday. “Intuit already adheres to most of these advertising practices and expects minimal impact to its business from implementing the remaining changes going forward.”

Until last year, Intuit offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program, geared toward taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 and members of the military. Intuit withdrew from the program in July 2021, saying in a blog post that the company could provide more benefits without the program’s limitations.

The company also offers a commercial product called “TurboTax Free Edition” that is only for taxpayers with “simple returns,” as defined by Intuit.

According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Intuit executives knew they were deceiving customers by advertising free services that were not in fact free to everyone.

“The website lists Free, Free, Free and the customers are assuming their return will be free,” an internal company PowerPoint presentation said. “Customers are getting upset.”

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

“We empower our customers to take control of their financial lives, which includes being in charge of their own tax preparation,” an Intuit spokesperson told ProPublica in a statement in 2019.

The spokesperson added that a “government-run pre-filled tax preparation system that makes the tax collector (who is also the investigator, auditor and enforcer) the tax preparer is fraught with conflicts of interest.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing Missouri kids found safe in Amarillo, kidnapping suspects in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two missing Missouri children have been found safe in Amarillo. Amarillo Police said the suspected kidnappers, their biological mother Kayla Heins and Rashad Karim Abdul, have been taken into custody. APD said the children will be medically cleared and returned to their guardians. The two children had been reported missing through […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Trying to sing felt like swallowing glass’: Country singer Aaron Watson takes a break from music

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Texas country music sensation, Aaron Watson, will be taking a break from music for a while. Strain on his vocal cords has pulled the Abilene Christian University alumnus away from Watson’s tour for his latest album, “Red Bandana.” Watson posted an explainer vlog-style video to his Facebook page Wednesday, where […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Belton High School remains closed Thursday

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Wednesday that classes at Belton High School will be canceled on Thursday, including all dual credit courses, out of consideration for the difficult time following this week’s stabbing. A district statement says counseling teams will be on-site in the Belton High School library from […]
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Intuit Inc#Tax Preparation#Ap#Propublica#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

CBP finds 16,000 rounds of ammo hidden in truck

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized 16,000 rounds of ammunition found in a truck. On May 3, officers conducting outbound operations at the bridge referred a white Chevrolet pickup truck for an inspection. The truck was driving southbound into Mexico, according to a press release by CBP. The inspection included […]
HIDALGO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy