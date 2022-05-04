This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In All Of California

Photo: Getty Images

Yelp has released a list of the top Korean eateries in every state and California's pick is a unique food hall spot in Los Angeles. According to Yelp , North America has one of the largest Korean populations outside of Korea. "In this list, you will find traditional flavors, modern interpretations, street foods, fusion cuisine, and a whole lot of mouthwatering eats," they wrote. "No matter which way you have it, it’ll leave you saying “Mashisoyo!” (translation: “delicious” in Korean)."

The best Korean restaurant in California is Broken Mouth Lee's Homestyle in downtown Los Angeles ! The restaurant was established in 2017 and identifies itself as Hawaii and Korean comfort food. The most popular dishes include things like Meat Jun, beef and shrimp plates, potato mac salad, purple rice, and spam musubi. The restaurant's owner and chef, Tim Lee , spoke with KTLA about making it onto the list. "We are truly humbled and grateful to be honored with this title. Much mahalo and aloha! We are bringing much needed Korean Hawaiian style food to L.A.”

You can find Broken Mouth Lee's Homestyle at 718 S Los Angeles St. inside of a food hall. To find the best Korean restaurants in every state, click here .