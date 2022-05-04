ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State AD Pitches Radical Change for College Football

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zyNA_0fSsuNtx00

He said he was “just throwing ideas out,” but believes the FBS leagues should break away from the rest of the NCAA for football.

A break-up of big-time college football and the NCAA isn’t a new idea, but it continues to pick up mainstream support. One very influential athletic director, Ohio State ’s Gene Smith, openly discussed the possibility while speaking to ESPN at the Big Ten’s spring meetings.

Telling Heather Dinich that he was “just throwing ideas out,” he proposed that the 10 FBS leagues move under the College Football Playoff banner, while having the NCAA continue to govern other sports, including basketball.

“We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be,” Smith said in the ESPN interview. “…The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed.”

Smith, who says he’d keep academic requirements in place, said that he’s received “mixed reviews” from his peers when discussing the proposal.

The discussion comes as the NCAA is in the middle of significant upheaval. In April, the NCAA announced the impending departure of embattled president Mark Emmert . College sports have also been turned on their head by changes in both transfer and name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, leading to unprecedented player movement. College Football Playoff expansion has also been on the table, though it was tabled for the time being in February.

Smith believes the issues surrounding the CFP also play into his idea.

“The CFP model needs to be looked at differently,” Smith said. “As we consider expansion, we ought to consider the structure. The reality is we need to begin to control our own space. We’ve got to make sure we’re careful with antitrust, but at the end of the day, we need different rules.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now .

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Steve Spurrier Very Clear

Legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is clearly a fan of retired head coach Steve Spurrier. Saban, arguably the greatest head coach in college football history, paid tribute to Spurrier this week. The national title-winning head coach said that Spurrier was an "icon" for the sport. “Steve was always...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Texas State
Columbus, OH
Basketball
State
Nebraska State
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fbs#Ohio State#Espn#College Football Playoff
People

Father of High School Quarterback Robbie Roper Speaks Out About the Real Cause of Player's Death

The father of Georgia high school quarterback Robbie Roper, who died in December at age 18, is speaking out about his untimely death. It was initially reported that the talented player died due to complications from routine shoulder surgery, however, in a USA Today Sports interview published Wednesday, his father James Roper revealed the chain of events that led to his son's tragic death.
The Spun

Ohio State RB Forced To Medically Retire After Serious Injury

Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley has been forced to medically retire from football after suffering a "another serious injury." Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford announced the unfortunate news on Friday. Head coach Ryan Day later confirmed Crowley's forced retirement. Crowley's 2021 season was cut short after just three...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy