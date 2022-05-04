ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump official interfered in report on Russian election meddling – watchdog

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39D1wB_0fSsuM1E00
FILES-US-POLITICS-WOLF<br>(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 18, 2020 US President Donald Trump speaks with Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf (L) as he participates in a briefing with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and LA 2028 Organizers in Beverly Hills, California. - Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns effective 11:59 pm January 11, 2021, said in a statement. Pete Gaynor, who ran the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would become the acting homeland security secretary. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Chad Wolf, Donald Trump’s acting secretary of homeland security, interfered with a report on Russian interference in the 2020 election by demanding changes, delaying its dissemination and creating a risk the report might be seen as politicised, a government watchdog said.

Eventually declassified in March 2021, the report was a summary of foreign election interference into the 2020 election. It found that, as one headline put it , “Russia tried to help Trump in 2020, Iran tried to hurt him and China stayed out of it”.

Related: Chad Wolf: who is the Trump official leading the crackdown in Portland?

But before it was released, and two months before the election, an analyst in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) complained that Wolf, as well as his predecessor Kirstjen Nielsen and the deputy secretary, Ken Cuccinelli , had interfered with the report.

According to the whistleblower , in mid-May 2020 Wolf instructed him “to cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States, and instead start reporting on interference activities by China and Iran”.

The analyst also said that in July 2020 he was ordered to delay the report because it “made the president look bad”.

At the time, a DHS spokesman “flatly denied” the claim.

On Tuesday, the office of the DHS inspector general released its own report . It found that DHS “did not adequately follow its internal processes and comply with applicable intelligence community policy standards and requirements when editing and disseminating an Office of Intelligence and Analysis [I&A] intelligence product regarding Russian interference in the 2020 US presidential election”.

DHS employees, it said , “changed the product’s scope by making changes that appear to be based in part on political considerations”.

Such changes, the report said , included the insertion of a “tone box” about China and Iran.

“Additionally, the acting secretary [Wolf] participated in the review process multiple times despite lacking any formal role in reviewing the product, resulting in the delay of its dissemination on at least one occasion.

“The delays and deviation from I&A’s standard process and requirements [risked] creating a perception of politicisation. This conclusion is supported by I&A’s own tradecraft assessment, which determined that the product might be viewed as politicised.”

Wolf is now head of the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump thinktank. He told NBC News the watchdog “did not find any credible evidence that I directed anyone to change the substance of the report because it ‘made President Trump look bad’”.

He also said it was “buried in the report … that the grossly false whistleblower complaint against me was withdrawn”.

The withdrawal, “pursuant to an agreement with DHS”, is dealt with on page nine of 42 in the watchdog report.

On page 11, the watchdog says: “Based on our interviews with relevant officials, as well as our document review, it is clear the acting secretary asked the acting USIA [under secretary for intelligence and analysis] to hold the product from its pending release.

“We interviewed the acting USIA, who told us the acting secretary asked the product be held because it made President Trump look bad and hurt President Trump’s campaign – the concept that Russia was denigrating candidate Biden would be used against President Trump.

“The acting USIA also told us he took contemporaneous notes of the meeting, a copy of which we obtained. The notes … read ‘AS1 – will hurt POTUS – kill it per his authorities’.

“The acting USIA told us these notes meant that the acting secretary told him to hold the product because it would hurt President Trump.”

The watchdog said Wolf and others denied that.

Its report also included a 7 July email telling the acting USIA to “hold on sending this one out until you have a chance to speak to” Wolf. The watchdog said Wolf told it he wanted the delay because the report was poorly written.

According to the watchdog, dissemination of the report was delayed again in August.

Comments / 328

John
3d ago

There will be 2 men disguised as one … TRUMPUTIN on the 2024 election ballot here! Vote Republican and you will have the KRELIM RED ARMY and the PROUD BOYS patrolling the streets of your home town! And Republicans are cheering! 😲

Reply(37)
146
Truth Sets U Free
2d ago

Not surprised at all!! We, non members of The Clueless Cult Club, already knew there was interference! We also know that Barr covered up a lot of incriminating evidence against the Russians!!

Reply(10)
73
pekerwudsfukkids
2d ago

Don't forget to send your donations to trumps defense fund. You do realize that trumps sees you as his personal ATM. That stands for All Trumps Money...

Reply(11)
76
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
MSNBC

Trump has a new (and bad) idea to deal with Mark Meadows’ texts

It was six months ago yesterday when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed, at least initially, to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Paralympic Committee#La 2028 Organizers#Getty Images#Dhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

265K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy