Online friends are no substitute for real ones
I empathise with Moya Lothian-McLean’s article on withdrawing from social media (2 May). I also tended to post a lot, but Covid has taught me that of my 360-odd Facebook “friends”, only a select few have bothered to check up on me during the past two difficult years, when I was alone for much of the time. Real friends are the ones who are there for you in hard times, and do things like drop by with a bunch of flowers, offer to do a bit of shopping, or ring up for a chat. While social media can have some positive outcomes, it has created a lot of negatives, such as cyberbullying and invidious comparisons with people’s seemingly perfect lives.
