ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Hollywood Bowl performance

By Nexstar Media Wire, Carlos Herrera, Travis Schlepp, Tony Kurzweil
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkBJv_0fSsq67h00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during a comedy performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night.

Chappelle was on stage as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival taking place through Sunday, May 8.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, jumped on the stage and tackled Chappelle as he was leaving, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said.

Lee was in possession of a replica gun and a knife at the time of the attack, Lomeli said.

Video shared on social media showed Chappelle appearing to brush off the dust up as he addressed the incident to the packed crowd.

The comedian asked repeatedly for security to remove the man from the stage and joked that the apparent attacker was a trans man.

“Thank you sir. It was a … it was a trans man,” Chappelle told the crowd.

Another video recorded outside the Hollywood Bowl showed a crowd of people around the apparent attacker as he was being placed onto a gurney and loaded into an ambulance.

Lee was transported for medical treatment at a local hospital, where he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, Lomeli said.

He was being held on $30,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Information Center.

Early transgender identity tends to endure, study suggests

It’s unclear the exact reason Lee stormed the stage, but the controversial comedian has drawn the ire of members of the LGBTQ+ community for jokes he has made at the expense of transgender people in recent comedy specials produced by Netflix.

The entertainment company has stood by Chappelle despite the comments, which has drawn internal criticism by some employees of the streaming giant, which culminated in an employee walkout this past October.

KTLA has reached out to Netflix and the Hollywood Bowl for comment about Tuesday night’s incident but has yet to hear back.

‘We were brainwashed’: Son of cult leader describes life

The on-stage incident comes on the heels of the shocking assault of Chris Rock by Will Smith during the live broadcast of the Oscars. Smith approached the stage and slapped Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett’s hair .

Smith received a ten-year Academy Awards ban for the slap heard around the globe. Rock has been mostly silent about the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
XXL Mag

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Among Crew Who Sent the Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle to the Hospital – Report

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx reportedly came to the aid of Dave Chappelle to beat up a man that attacked the comedian during a show last night. On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle headlined the Netlflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the Chappelle's Show creator's set, a man charged the stage and tackled the comedian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blac Chyna Looks Unhappy While Out With Her Mom After Losing Trial To The Kardashians

She's got the blues. Two days after Blac Chyna lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family, the reality star, 33, was seen looking glum while being driven around Los Angeles by her mom, Tokyo Toni.In the photos from Tuesday, May 3, Chyna has a downcast look on her face as she sits in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes SUV. Her mom was much more animated and was gesturing with her hands.The model had sued ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's brood, as she believes they spread defamatory rumors about her in order to get her reality show Rob & Chyna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Dave Chappelle
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Academy Awards#Violent Crime#Ktla#Inmate Information Center
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
FOX40

Man in ‘serious condition’ after being stabbed while loading groceries in car

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of minors were arrested early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stabbed someone at a Food Maxx grocery store in Oroville.  After midnight Wednesday, Oroville police said officers were dispatched to the Food Maxx store on Oro Dam Boulevard. When they arrived, police said they found a 21-year-old man outside […]
FOX40

FBI searches Hawaii for suspect involved in CA murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they are searching for a man wanted for a murder that happened in San Jose, California. According to the FBI, Uatesoni Paasi is a Bay Area native but had been seen in the Honolulu area as recently as April. They are seeking any information about his […]
HONOLULU, HI
FOX40

DA: K Street shooting suspect facing EDD fraud charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, who police identified as one of the suspects from the K Street shooting, had additional charges filed against him related to a fraud scheme.  Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a press conference Tuesday that Payton and brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin are each being charged […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy