Vicky White Bought 2007 Ford Last Week, Car Identified Via Tip: Sheriff
On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service identified a 2007 orange-or-copper-colored Ford Edge that Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be...www.newsweek.com
On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service identified a 2007 orange-or-copper-colored Ford Edge that Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be...www.newsweek.com
They’ve already dumped that car and picked up another car they had parked somewhere. That car is in the bottom of a lake somewhere. She’s worked for law enforcement for 17 years. She knows how it works. They had this well planned out.
The Orange car is a red herring. While everyone is looking for an orange car registered to her that is hidden away somewhere...they are travelling in a less conspicuous car.
Ole girl was desperate, and chose someone who has nothing to offer her, A LIFE ON THE RUN
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 62