Public Safety

Vicky White Bought 2007 Ford Last Week, Car Identified Via Tip: Sheriff

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service identified a 2007 orange-or-copper-colored Ford Edge that Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be...

Comments / 62

Shirley Jones
3d ago

They’ve already dumped that car and picked up another car they had parked somewhere. That car is in the bottom of a lake somewhere. She’s worked for law enforcement for 17 years. She knows how it works. They had this well planned out.

I'm Just Saying...
2d ago

The Orange car is a red herring. While everyone is looking for an orange car registered to her that is hidden away somewhere...they are travelling in a less conspicuous car.

Ms.P
3d ago

Ole girl was desperate, and chose someone who has nothing to offer her, A LIFE ON THE RUN

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

