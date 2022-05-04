Vicky White's Ex-Mother-in-Law Worried Casey White 'Done Something' to Her
"A warrant has been issued for Vicky White, 56, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree," the U.S. Marshals Service...www.newsweek.com
He did do something to her. They went straight to a holiday Inn express and she got on top of his hobby horse. That's what he did to her.
That makes no sense. The six foot nine convict cannot appear in public. Only the nondescript female can venture out from hiding to obtain necessary supplies...
I'm surprised they haven't located them yet, but they did have time to get a flight some place because they were not considered missing until after 3:30 pm when she should have brought him back from court.
