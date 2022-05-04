ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Vicky White's Ex-Mother-in-Law Worried Casey White 'Done Something' to Her

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"A warrant has been issued for Vicky White, 56, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree," the U.S. Marshals Service...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 42

Bob Onthis
3d ago

He did do something to her. They went straight to a holiday Inn express and she got on top of his hobby horse. That's what he did to her.

Reply(9)
32
Joh Fertitta
23h ago

That makes no sense. The six foot nine convict cannot appear in public. Only the nondescript female can venture out from hiding to obtain necessary supplies...

Reply
4
Cynthia Hall
1d ago

I'm surprised they haven't located them yet, but they did have time to get a flight some place because they were not considered missing until after 3:30 pm when she should have brought him back from court.

Reply
4
Related
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother In Law#Murder#Whites#U S Marshals#Violent Crime#Nbc#The Associated Press#The U S Marshals Service
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Woman charged with helping convicted murderer escape in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape. Kyle was being housed at the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work...
The Independent

Alabama state worker is mauled to death by pack of seven dogs while following up on attack by same dogs

An Alabama public health employee has been mauled to death by a pack of seven dogs as she was following up on a previous attack on a woman by the same canines.Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 58-year-old longtime employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health, died on Friday in the savage attack in Red Bay, close to the Alabama-Mississippi border, according to authorities.Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Ms Beard had gone to the rural area to follow up on an incident earlier in the week where a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs.Investigators believe she was trying to contact...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAAY-TV

Vicky White, Casey White traveling in patrol car in Florence

This clip from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Vicky White and Casey White traveling in a marked sheriff's office vehicle shortly after leaving the Lauderdale County Jail, at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Huntsville Road in Florence. The two left the jail Friday, April 29, and have not been seen since. They are considered dangerous and possibly armed.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
921K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy