Matt Gaetz Mocked for Calling Roe v. Wade Protesters 'Over-Educated' Women
The Florida congressman tweeted a response about those speaking out against the possible overturning of the Roe v. Wade...www.newsweek.com
The Florida congressman tweeted a response about those speaking out against the possible overturning of the Roe v. Wade...www.newsweek.com
Trumpism is a political cancer that must be eradicated from the American political system and in turn this creep is one of the (many) resulting tumors.
I’m so sorry a Republican Congresswoman like Gaetz has the right to petition anything .. He’s just another feeble Republican entwined in Controversy!! Nothing New…
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 13