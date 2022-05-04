ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Gaetz Mocked for Calling Roe v. Wade Protesters 'Over-Educated' Women

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The Florida congressman tweeted a response about those speaking out against the possible overturning of the Roe v. Wade...

Comments / 13

Trump is an Imbecile
3d ago

Trumpism is a political cancer that must be eradicated from the American political system and in turn this creep is one of the (many) resulting tumors.

Reply(3)
17
My name is Zeul
3d ago

I’m so sorry a Republican Congresswoman like Gaetz has the right to petition anything .. He’s just another feeble Republican entwined in Controversy!! Nothing New…

Reply(1)
12
