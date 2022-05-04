ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eminem Will Be Inducted Into The Rock & Hall of Fame, Becomes The Only Artist To Make It In 1st Year

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fX0K8_0fSspdw600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HzLu_0fSspdw600

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Eminem’s place in the pantheon of Hip-Hop artists has been the subject of debate lately, but this latest news will give fans and stans of the Detroit artist more ammo for their arguments for his greatness.

Slim Shady will be immortalized in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after it was revealed that he is one of the 2022 class of inductees. The “ Lose Yourself ” crafter joins Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon to be blessed with the prestigious honor.

To earn your place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an artist has to have released their first record 25 years before induction. Eminem released his first album, Infinite, in 1996 and, with his induction, became the only artist to make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on their first try.

Earning spots in the performant category include Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (recipients of the musical excellence award), Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten (early influence award), and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson (Ahmet Ertegun award).

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of Rock & Roll,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, added in a statement announcing the 2022 class. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

Eminem’s career has been spotlighted with other rappers like Snoop Dogg , Gucci Mane , and even The Game taking swipes at him, wondering if he belongs in Hip-Hop’s coveted top 10. Snoop would eventually squash his “beef” with Eminem before sharing the stage with him alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Regardless of how you feel about Eminem and his music, his contribution and accomplishments are nothing to sneeze at, and his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame only cements his greatness. He joins other Hip-Hop acts such as JAY-Z, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G, 2Pac, N.W.A, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, Run-DMC, Grandmaster Flash, and The Furious Five.

Congrats Eminem.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Comments / 1

Related
papermag.com

Turns Out Dolly Parton Is 'Rock & Roll Enough'

Leave it to Dolly Parton to somehow still to get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after initially declining the nomination. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this year's class of new inductees which includes Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. The musically diverse lineup of artists includes those that have shaped cultural soundscape over the past several decades — spanning the genres of rap, country, synthpop, soul and obviously rock. This marks the first year that Parton, Richie and Simon were all nominated with Eminem having the extra special distinction of getting the honor during his very first year of eligibility.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jimmy Iovine
Person
Ahmet Ertegun
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Elizabeth Cotten
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
John Sykes
Person
Sylvia Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Induction#Eurythmics#Infinite
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
People

Man Accused of Attacking Dave Chappelle Is a Rapper Who Once Released a Song Named After Comedian

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during the comedian's stand-up set allegedly released a song named after Chappelle in the summer of 2020. While performing for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival Tuesday night, Chappelle, 48, was tackled and slammed onstage. Police have identified the alleged attacker as Isaiah Lee, 23, and charged Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon, PEOPLE confirmed. He is being held in the custody of the LAPD's Hollywood Division on a $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy