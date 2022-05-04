SAG Awards Dropped by TNT and TBS

Click here to read the full article.

After 25 years, the TNets are consciously uncoupling from the Screen Actors Guild.

TNT and TBS will no longer air the SAG Awards , TVLine has confirmed. (The kudoscast had aired on TNT since 1998, while sister network TBS began simulcasting the event in 2007.)

This year’s SAG Awards — the first live, in-person award show of 2022 — delivered 1.8 million total viewers across both TNT and TBS, up sharply from the pre-recorded, hour-long presentation that aired in 2021, and down just nine percent from the last pre-pandemic telecast. But going back just five years, the SAG Awards drew nearly 4 million viewers, and a decade ago the audience went higher than 5 million.

The 2022 ceremony , which aired Feb. 27, saw Netflix phenom Squid Game lead the TV pack with three big wins, including both acting categories and Outstanding Stunt Ensemble, while Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso secured victories for Jason Sudeikis (for Male Actor in a Comedy) and Comedy Ensemble. In addition, Jean Smart and Kate Winslet went home winners for HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s Mare of Easttown , respectively.

A new home for the SAG Awards has not yet been announced — though it’s perhaps worth noting that NBC will have a hole to fill should the Golden Globes remain untelevised in 2023.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news.