ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

SAG Awards Dropped by TNT and TBS

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Li7pc_0fSsoX7t00

Click here to read the full article.

After 25 years, the TNets are consciously uncoupling from the Screen Actors Guild.

TNT and TBS will no longer air the SAG Awards , TVLine has confirmed. (The kudoscast had aired on TNT since 1998, while sister network TBS began simulcasting the event in 2007.)

This year’s SAG Awards — the first live, in-person award show of 2022 — delivered 1.8 million total viewers across both TNT and TBS, up sharply from the pre-recorded, hour-long presentation that aired in 2021, and down just nine percent from the last pre-pandemic telecast. But going back just five years, the SAG Awards drew nearly 4 million viewers, and a decade ago the audience went higher than 5 million.

The 2022 ceremony , which aired Feb. 27, saw Netflix phenom Squid Game lead the TV pack with three big wins, including both acting categories and Outstanding Stunt Ensemble, while Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso secured victories for Jason Sudeikis (for Male Actor in a Comedy) and Comedy Ensemble. In addition, Jean Smart and Kate Winslet went home winners for HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s Mare of Easttown , respectively.

A new home for the SAG Awards has not yet been announced — though it’s perhaps worth noting that NBC will have a hole to fill should the Golden Globes remain untelevised in 2023.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay to Appear as Benson in Season 21 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson is headed to the Law & Order season finale. Showrunner Rick Eid has confirmed to TVLine that Mariska Hargitay is set to appear as the beloved captain in the May 19 episode (NBC, 8/7c). Although not a true crossover, the season ender will be an “emotional finale” that involves the shooting of an off-duty police officer who also happens to be a friend of Detective Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan). But don’t expect to see any other Law & Order alumni this season outside of Carey Lowell, who returned as prosecutor Jamie...
TV SERIES
Variety

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: Beyoncé Earns First Nod, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Tops ‘General Hospital’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is among the first-time nominees at this year Daytime Emmys, as the National Academy of Arts & Sciences announced the ceremony’s 2022 nominations on Thursday. The singer is nominated in the original song category for her theme song to Facebook Watch’s “Talks with Mama Tina.” Overall this year, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17. Among outlets, syndicated fare earned the top tally, with 48 nods for various program distributors, followed by two broadcasters tied on top: ABC...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Kate Winslet
CBS LA

2022 Daytime Emmy nominations announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Thursday announced the nominees for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.  CBS' "The Young and the Restless" led the nominations with 18,  while ABC's "General Hospital" followed with 17 and and NBC's "Days of Our Lives" scored 11.Beyoncé received her first Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Original Song category for the Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song. This Old House reached its 100th nomination this year becoming the third series to receive Lifetime Achievement honors, joining 60 Minutes and Sesame Street. Entertainment Tonight was nominated for two awards.   The Creative...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. Updated on May 5, 2022 at 9:18 a.m. ET to reflect the two-season renewal for CBS’ “The Equalizer.” April showers have given way to May flowers – and April meetings among network executives have given way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows currently sans such a decision, we’ll get plenty cancellation/renewal news in the next two weeks. (The latter will be more front-loaded; networks are keen to keep the cancellations quiet for as long as possible ahead of May’s upfronts when broadcasters reveal their upcoming fall schedules as...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Tbs#Sag Awards#Golden Globes#The Screen Actors Guild#Squid Game#Hbo#The Sag Awards#Nbc#The Wall Street Journal
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Lily Rabe, Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens and Finn Wittrock To Star In Sony’s Adaptation Of Chuck Klosterman’s ‘Downtown Owl’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set an all-star cast for its adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s Downtown Owl with Lily Rabe, Academy Award nominee Ed Harris , Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer and August Blanco Rosenstein. Rabe will also be directing the pic with long-time collaborator Hamish Linklater, joining her as co-director. Linklater, who most recently starred in Midnight Mass, also adapted the screenplay. T Bone Burnett is doing the music. The film was part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum and will be produced by Bettina Barrow and Rabe of...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Jessica Biel's Candy Montgomery Channels Female Rage in Hulu True-Crime Series

Biel, Melanie Lynskey, and Candy executive producers built on Candy's powerful anger. When Robin Veith heard about Candy Montgomery for the first time, she was immediately intrigued. It was a few years ago, and Nick Antosca — who Veith had just collaborated with on the true crime dramaThe Act — asked her to take a look into this woman arrested for murdering Betty Gore in 1980. Gore was the wife of Montgomery's lover, and died after being hit with an ax an estimated 41 times. "It's right up my alley," Veith, a three-time Emmy-nominated television writer, recalled telling Antosca of the case. Veith proceeded to write a script based on this killing in Wylie, Texas that would become Hulu's Candy. One thing in particular jumped out to Veith: Where did Montgomery's explosive rage come from?
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Chase, Holey Moley Return Steady; Mr. Mayor Eyes Lows

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us slipped to a demo low yet still led Tuesday in that measure, while an FBI rerun copped the night’s biggest audience. Opening NBC’s night, “bubble” comedies Young Rock (1.2 mil/0.3, read recap) and Mr. Mayor (1.6 mil/0.2) both dipped, with the latter hitting series lows. This Is Us (4.4 mil/0.6, read recap) slipped two tenths to an all-time demo low, while New Amsterdam (3.4 mil/0.4) was steady. ABC’s Holey Moley (2.7 mil/0.4) returned on par with its previous averages, while The Chase (2.3 mil/0.3) matched...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Watch Tonight’s World Premiere Event Live

Click here to read the full article. The runway has been cleared for Wednesday’s world premiere of Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1986 original that sees Tom Cruise back in the cockpit. Paramount is hosting the gala premiere on the USS Midway, the iconic Navy aircraft carrier docked in San Diego. Arrivals begin at 3 p.m. PT ahead of the 7 p.m. PT screening start. The livestream, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT, is part of a deal using YouTube’s Live Redirect feature, and it will re-route audiences from 150 Paramount-affiliated channels to the event. Watch it...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Days,' 'Y&R,' 'Bold', 'General Hospital' lead Daytime Emmy nominations

May 5 (UPI) -- Longtime soap operas Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless dominated nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards announced Thursday. The soaps will compete in the drama categories, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. Peacock's Days spinoff Beyond...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Endgame's Ryan Michelle Bathé Talks Finale Cliffhanger, Owen's Thrones-Like Betrayal, Season 2 Odds

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for Monday’s The Endgame finale. Proceed at your own risk! Oh, how the table have turned for Elena and Val! During The Endgame‘s (series?) finale on Monday — the show has yet to be renewed — Val learned that the criminal mastermind lied about Sergey being dead. Meanwhile, Elena’s hubby and Owen escaped prison by hitching themselves to one of the trucks transporting the gold buttons. Elena, too, escaped being buried alive and not even Val tracking down Sergey and Owen’s location could stop Elena from once again getting...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy