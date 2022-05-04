ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Kendall: Legal Penalties for Car Thefts, Break-ins

By Jay Caldwell
 2 days ago
Tri-County Crimestoppers twice weekly highlights the unsolved car thefts, burglaries and break-ins in the area. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON this week. She described the type of legal penalties these individuals can face if convicted of these crimes. Kendall says if the stolen items total in the...

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

