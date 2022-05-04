ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New BMW M3 Touring to debut this June - report

By Anthony Alaniz Published by
motor1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW M3 Touring looked ready for production the first time the automaker teased it. It has taken BMW nearly two years to develop the first official M3 estate, and the wait for it may soon be over. A new report from BMWBlog suggests that BMW might reveal the new M3...

uk.motor1.com

CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG C43 Arrives As A Spicy Four-Cylinder Sedan

Following the arrival of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan, we knew it wouldn't be long before the AMG Division introduced a spicier version. Though the German automaker hasn't unleashed the most powerful C63e just yet, the company just gave us something to hold us over. Say guten tag to the new Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan, a hybridized sport luxury car with a mean attitude.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota Supra arrives with manual transmission

The question of whether the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission has left enthusiasts guessing since even before the current fifth-generation car, an A90 to fans, made its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Well, enthusiasts need guess no more as Toyota on Thursday finally revealed a Supra...
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic, AMG C 43, Corvette EV, Nissan Z: RAC #69

Just when you think it's going to be a quiet news week, along come the Germans to give us some properly exciting performance machines. Not to be outdone, General Motors confirmed some long-awaited Corvette news. We also got a taste of pricing for the new Nissan Z, and since summer is just around the corner (except for Smith, apparently), it's time for an open-air cheap car challenge.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ Turbo-Hydramatic Transmissions (Part I)

A few weeks ago, we concluded Abandoned History’s two-part coverage of the Chrysler UltraDrive transmission. Within the comments was a request for more transmission coverage of an equally abandoned nature. Let it be so! Come along as we discuss the vast automatically shifted expanse that was the Turbo-Hydramatic transmission family, by General Motors.
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Brabus' 900 Crawler Custom Desert Dune Racer Costs $800K USD

Brabus is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion it has built the Brabus 900 Crawler — the company’s first supercar to feature an in-house developed chassis and a four-seater exposed-carbon buggy-style body. While there are similarities to Mercedes-AMG‘s G 63, very little of...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Crazy 815-HP BMW M5 Is Worth Every Penny

The BMW M5 is already quite the sedan. In short, it's big, fast, and arguably the benchmark in the rapidly dwindling fast saloon segment. In stock form, a new M5 will produce 600 hp from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, and easily outpace pretty much anything this side of a Porsche 911 Turbo. Apparently, the folks over at German tuning house Manhart don't think that's enough.
CARS
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

BMW M240i v BMW M2: A Drag Race Proving Who The Big Daddy Is - gallery

'Carwow' presented another drag race between the mighty M2 Competition from last year and the new-gen M240i xDrive. The M2 Competition is a full-fledged M car with a more powerful engine roaring under its hood. The M240i is a toned-down version of the M2, and has a less powerful engine,...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang To Launch With Carryover Engines: Exclusive

The 2024 Ford Mustang is expected to represent the first model year of the S650 generation, an era that may possibly introduce some revolutionary changes into the pony car lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, it appears the cabin is slated to receive a substantial redesign that may end up being quite radical, as the Mustang has featured a relatively traditional center stack for many years. That said, it will remain similar to its predecessors in other areas though, as the lineup isn’t adopting any type of all-wheel drive setup whatsoever. On a similar note, sources have now explained to Ford Authority that the upcoming model isn’t expected to switch things up on the powertrain front either, as the muscle car will launch with carryover engines, namely the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote.
CARS
topgear.com

Meet the new boss of Aston Martin, former Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa

Felisa replaces the outgoing Tobias Moers, himself formerly of AMG. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Aston Martin has a new boss. Amedeo Felisa is an engineer who over several decades turned Ferraris into great cars, and later ran that whole company. Aston's previous boss, ex-AMG...
BUSINESS
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
Motor1.com

New BMW M Car Will Debut At 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed will celebrate 50 years of the BMW Motorsport division, and the festivities will include the debut of a new M model. There will also be a sculpture paying homage to the vehicles in the brand's past. This year's Festival of Speed will run from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, 26 June.
CARS
motor1.com

BMW M4 CSL teaser images arrive ahead of 20 May debut

After seeing lots of spy shots, the BMW M4 CSL will debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este that will run from 20 through 22 May. To hype the release, the Bavarian brand has two new teaser images showing the front and back of its hotter coupe. The new photos...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV spy shots: Mid-size electric SUV spied

Mercedes-Benz's EQE SUV mid-size electric SUV has been spied again, and this time we have video. It's one of a handful of vehicles designed around the dedicated electric vehicle platform known as EVA, which debuted in the 2022 EQS full-size hatchback. The platform has since appeared in the 2023 EQE...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MotorAuthority

Pagani C10 spy shots: Huayra successor finally spotted

Pagani's replacement for the Huayra supercar has been spotted just months out from its debut. The new car is code-named the C10 (the Huayra was the C9), and it's due for a reveal around mid-2022, with the debut to take place at the Leonardo da Vinci museum in Milan, Italy. Deliveries should start in 2023.
CARS
Motor1.com

Skoda, Volkswagen, And Cupra Tease Their 2025 Entry-Level EVs

It wasn't that long ago when the release of a teaser meant the automaker would unveil the car in full in a matter of days, weeks, or months. However, the modus operandi is changing as we keep getting previews of vehicles that won't see the light of day anytime soon. Take for example the Volkswagen Group, which has shared design sketches of three electric vehicles it will introduce in about three years from now.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Twin-Motor Cadillac Lyriq AWD Will Pack Some Serious Power

The Cadillac Lyriq hasn't even reached dealerships yet and it's already proving to be a massive hit with consumers. Last year, every single example of the Debut Edition was reserved in under 20 minutes. Now making its way down the production line, the all-electric SUV is set to be a game-changer for the Michigan-based brand. Stirring up further excitement around the battery-powered Caddy is the announcement of a 500-horsepower all-wheel-drive variant.
CARS

