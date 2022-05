CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS Sports) -- Justin Fields didn't have the best rookie season on the field with the Bears, but he's killing it in the merchandise department. Fields is all the way up to number eight in player merchandise sold from last March through February, according to the NFL Players Association.He is also the second highest rookie behind New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The top 15 NFL players in merchandise sales rankings are as follows: 1. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers 2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 3. Josh Allen, QB, Bills 4. Joe...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO