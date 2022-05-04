ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison named St. Paul's interim police chief

By Mark Freie
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
As longtime St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell prepares to retire from the force, Mayor Melvin Carter on Wednesday announced that Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison will serve as interim police chief of the Saint Paul Police Department.

Ellison, who joined the Saint Paul Police Department in 1999 as a Park Ranger, was hired as a police officer in 2000. During that time, Ellison's worked a number of assignments including patrol, investigations involving federal task forces, and administrative assignments.

"It's a good day for St. Paul, a good day for the Saint Paul Police Department, and a good day for our community and the people who care for this city," said retiring Police Chief, Todd Axtell. "Every single position that I have observed [Chief Deputy Ellison] within our department, he's not only survived, but he's thrived. He's built the connections, relationships, and exemplifies trusted service with respect."

The city's Department of Human Resources work through the process of contracting with a firm to conduct a national search to select the next full-time police chief.

Ellison says he does not intend to seek the full time position.

"[Ellison] is absolutely coming in to help us usher this transition forward," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. "I expect very strong candidates to arise from within our department and we've committed ourselves to conducting a global search."

Ellison will begin his role as interim-police chief on June 1, the same day Chief Axtell retires. The City of St. Paul is coming off a year that saw a record 38 homicides.

The city recorded it's 15th homicide early Wednesday morning in the Frogtown neighborhood.

"We have work to do," Ellison said. "We need to continue to partner with the community and solve these problems. The violent crime can't be solved by the police department alone and we know that. I'll be looking to work with all of the partners including the new departments and leaders the mayor's office has brought in, along with our city attorney, county attorney, and the U.S. Attorney's Office to make some arrests where we need to."

Carter said Wednesday he's hopeful to have a new full-time police chief named by the end of the summer, or at the beginning of the fall.

