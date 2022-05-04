ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Porter Hodge earn Cubs minor league honors for April

(670 The Score) The Cubs on Wednesday named Class-A Myrtle Beach outfielder Peter Crow-Armstrong their minor league player of the month and Myrtle Beach right-hander Porter Hodge their minor league pitcher of the month for April.

Crow-Armstrong, 20, earned the honor after a monster April in which he hit .375 with three homers, 13 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a 1.083 OPS. Crow-Armstrong is rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in the Cubs’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. The Cubs acquired him in the trade that sent shortstop Javier Baez to the Mets last July. The Mets selected Crow-Armstrong in the first round of the 2020 MLB amateur draft. He missed most of the 2021 season with a torn right labrum.

Hodge, 21, was 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 21 strikeouts and just six walks in April. The Cubs selected him in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB amateur draft.

