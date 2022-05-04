ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chart shows how Howie Roseman retooled the Eagles and revived his career

By Tim Kelly
 3 days ago

A new chart puts in perspective how general manager Howie Roseman was able to completely flip the perception on the Philadelphia Eagles short and long-term futures in just over a year.

In a piece for Sharp Football Analysis , SportsRadio 94 WIP producer Tucker Bagley laid out how the Eagles' decision to essentially lay down in the second half of their 2019 finale against the Washington Commanders -- coupled with landing a first-round pick for Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts -- has led to the team landing multiple core players:

On top of already adding A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jordan Davis, the Eagles are slated to have two first-round picks in 2023, and two second-round picks in 2024.

If Jalen Hurts cements himself as the long-term answer at quarterback in 2022, that's great, the Eagles will have even more picks to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster around him. But if Hurts fails to do so this upcoming season, the Eagles will have quite a bit of ammo to either trade for a veteran quarterback or move up in what's expected to be a very strong quarterback draft class in 2023 .

It is fair to say that some of the hits that Roseman has made over the past 15 months have undone some prior mistakes that his regime made.

If the Eagles had drafted Justin Jefferson over Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they could have picked Micah Parsons instead of Smith in 2021.

The decision to give Wentz a four-year/$128 million deal that guaranteed him $107 million after his third NFL season wasn't especially controversial at the time, but proved to be a disastrous move.

But there is something to be said for correcting what missteps you may have made. And while the future of the Eagles seemed pretty bleak after a 4-11-1 season in 2020, less than two years later, the team is seemingly set up to build another Super Bowl contender.

Audacy

Audacy

