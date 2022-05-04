ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class: Dolly, Duran Duran, Eminem, and more

By Marty Rosenbaum
 3 days ago

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 has been announced and Audacy is your home to listen to the best music from this year’s inductees.

Dolly Parton , Eminem , Duran Duran , Lionel Richie , Pat Benatar , Eurythmics , and Carly Simon were all named as the class of 2022 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame .

Additionally, artists like Judas Priest and songwriter-producer duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis both earned inductions via the Musical Excellence Award.

Here at Audacy, we have plenty of stations featuring the music from this year’s class. Check out our stations below dedicated to these Hall of Fame artists and other stations where you’ll hear their music. Just hit play and start listening today!

Dolly Parton

<em>Listen to </em><a href="https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Dolly-Parton-Radio"><em>Dolly Parton Radio</em></a>

Eminem

<em>Listen to </em><a href="https://go.audacy.com/w-listen-live-eminemradio"><em>Eminem Radio</em></a>

Duran Duran &amp; Eurythmics

<em>Listen to Duran Duran and Eurythmics on </em><a href="https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-The-80s"><em>The 80s</em></a>

Lionel Richie

<em>Listen to Lionel Richie on </em><a href="https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Love-from-the-80s"><em>Love From The 80s</em></a>

Pat Benatar and Carly Simon

<em>Listen to Pat Benatar and Carly Simon on </em><a href="https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Women-that-Rock"><em>Women That Rock</em></a>

Judas Priest

<em>Listen to Judas Priest on </em><a href="https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Masters-of-Metal"><em>Masters of Metal</em></a>

